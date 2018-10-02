NAPOLEON — Dakota Stamm scored a pair of goals for unbeaten Archbold as the No. 15 Bluestreaks blanked Napoleon at Buckenmeyer Stadium, 3-0.

Andi Peterson netted the third goal for Archbold, which will turn its focus to a matchup with fellow league unbeaten Liberty Center tonight at Archbold at 7 p.m.

Archbold 3, Napoleon 0

Archbold (9-0-4) — Goals: Dakota Stamm 2, Andi Peterson. Assists: Chloe Nofziger, Regan Ramirez, Lily Krieger. Saves: Reagan Kohler 1.

Napoleon (3-10-2, 1-4) — Saves: Grace Hopkins 10.

Kalida 2, Ottoville 0

Ottoville (8-3-0, 2-1-0 PCL) — Shots: 3. Saves: Ashlee Landin 15.

Kalida (9-4-0, 2-1-0 PCL) — Goals:McKenna Bockrath, Kathryn Siebeneck. Assists: Sydney Wurth. Shots: 17. Saves: Bailey White 3.

