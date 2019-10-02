LIBERTY CENTER — Archbold stayed undefeated this season and clinched at least a share of the NWOAL championship with a 2-0 blanking of Liberty Center on Tuesday.
Leah McQuade scored both goals for the 11-0-3 Bluestreaks (3-0-2 NWOAL), which moved two games ahead of LC in the loss column. Archbold will finish out the regular season at home against Evergreen on Oct. 10 while Bryan and Swanton, both with one league loss each, will match up in Swanton on Thursday.
Archbold 2, Liberty Center 0
Archbold (11-0-3, 3-0-2 NWOAL) — Goals: Leah McQuade 2. Assists: Brittany Ramirez, Kalyn Baker.
Liberty Center (9-2, 4-2 NWOAL) — No statistics.
Bryan 2, Evergreen 1
Bryan (6-4-2, 3-1-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Ali DuBois, Delilah Taylor. Saves: Meg Voigt 4.
Evergreen (8-5, 2-3 NWOAL) — No statistics.
Swanton 9, Wauseon 2
Swanton (9-4-1, 3-1-1 NWOAL) — No statistics.
Wauseon (3-11, 1-4 NWOAL) — Goals: Kadence Carroll, Briley Rupp.
Napoleon 6, Paulding 2
Napoleon (5-6-2) - Goals: Sophie Chipps 2, Shae Pedroza, Hannah Beard, Ella Rausch, Karleigh Sonnenberg. Assists: Ella Griffith, Ella Rausch. Saves: Grace Hopkins 3.
Paulding (0-12) - Goals: Brooke Ankney 2. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 25.
Miller City 1, Fort Jennings 0
Miller City (5-6-3, 1-2-1 PCL) — Goal: Madison Ellerbrock. Assist: Lauren Hermiller. Shots: 34. Saves: Koenig 5.
Fort Jennings (2-8-1, 0-3-1 PCL) — Shots:5.
