ARCHBOLD — Archbold’s Leah McQuade, Carlee Meyer and Regan Ramirez each tallied two goals in a 9-0 win over Cardinal Stritch on Thursday.

Amber Gericke, Emma Hall and Sophie Rupp also scored goals for the unbeaten Bluestreaks (4-0-1).

Regan Ramirez and Kalyn Baker each recorded two assists, while Chloe Nofziger and Brittney Ramirez also had an assist.

Archbold 9, Cardinal Stritch 0

Cardinal Stritch — No statistics.

Archbold (4-0-1) — Goals: Leah McQuade 2, Carlee Meyer 2, Regan Ramirez 2, Amber Geriocke, Emma Hall, Sophie Rupp. Assists: Regan Ramirez 2, Kalyn Baker 2, Chloe Nofziger, Brittney Ramirez.

Ada 10, Paulding 0

Paulding (0-5, 0-2 NWC) — Shots: 6. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 37.

Ada (2-4, 1-2 NWC) — Shots: 47.

