CONTINENTAL — Archbold broke away from a 1-1 halftime tie to claim a 4-2 win over Continental.
Archbold, which improved to 9-0-3, had four different players score. Karsyn Hostetler, Leah McQuade, Macy Petersen and Chloe Nofziger tallied the goals for Archbold.
Continental (8-4) got goals from Kalyn Baker and Carlee Meyer.
Archbold 4, Continental 2
Archbold (9-0-3) — Goals: Karsyn Hostetler, Leah McQuade, Macy Petersen, Chloe Nofziger.
Continental (8-4) — Goals: Kalyn Baker, Carlee Meyer.
Fort Jennings 4, Delphos Jefferson 0
Fort Jennings (2-6-1) — Goals: Savanna Siebeneck 2, Abby Koester 2. Assists: Savanna Siebeneck 2, Abby Koester, Ellie Lindeman. Shots: 24. Saves: Jenny Embse 6.
Del. Jefferson (1-10) — No statistics.
Spencerville 12, Paulding 1
Spencerville (9-3, 5-0 NWC) — No statistics.
Paulding (0-9, 0-3 NWC) — Goals: Morgan Iler. Assists: Brooke Ankney. Shots: 6. Saves: Chelsea 19.
