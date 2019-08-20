ARCHBOLD — Archbold improved to 2-0 on the young season with its second straight shutout, blanking visiting Springfield 7-0 on Monday in girls action.
Archbold 7, Springfield 0
Springfield (0-1) — No statistics.
Archbold (2-0) — Goals: Leah McQuade 2, Sophie Rupp 2, Karsyn Hostetler, Regan Ramirez, Kalyn Baker. Assists: Kalyn Baker 2, Carlee Meyer 2, Regan Ramirez.
Saturday
Archbold 3, Kalida 0
Archbold (1-0) — Goals: Regan Ramirez 2, Sophie Rupp. Shots: 9. Saves: Kohler 5.
Kalida (0-1) — Shots: 5. Saves: White 6.
Miller City 6, Paulding 0
Miller City (1-0) — Goals: Kayleen Mass 2, Madison Ellerbrock 2, Lexi Heuerman, Tava Schroeder. Assists: Lauren Hermiller. Shots: 44. Saves: Koenig 1.
Paulding (0-1) — Shots: 1. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 20.
Lima Central Catholic 4, Ottoville 1
Ottoville (0-1) - Goals: Alyson Saxton. Shots: 7. Saves: Skylar Turnwald 2.
Lima Central Catholic (1-0) — Goals: Sophia Santaguida 2, Annika Wilker 2. Shots 6. Saves: Kitt Siatkosky 4.
