Defiance goalie Raelle Gonzales (left) makes one of her 15 saves during Monday’s Western Buckeye League clash with Celina at Fred J. Brown Stadium.

 Dylan Hefflinger/C-N Photo

Defiance battled gamely on Monday in Western Buckeye League soccer action at Fred J. Brown Stadium but came up short against undefeated Celina 2-0.

Raelle Gonzales tallied 15 saves in goal for the host Bulldogs (2-5-4, 1-3-2 WBL) against state-ranked Celina (No. 10 Division II OSSCA).

“I thought we played pretty well,” admitted Defiance head coach Rafael Manriquez. “We had a rough game Saturday (2-0 loss to Bowling Green) but I thought the girls responded really well. We had good opportunities tonight, we just need to continue to keep working hard and getting better.”

The Bulldogs will return to action Thursday at home against league foe Ottawa-Glandorf.

Celina 2, Defiance 0

Celina (8-0-2, 3-0-2 WBL) — Shots: 17.

Defiance (2-5-4, 1-3-2 WBL) — Shots: 10. Saves: Raelle Gonzales 15.

Bryan 2, Napoleon 1

Bryan (4-4-2) — Goals: Delilah Taylor 2. Saves: Meg Voigt 5.

Napoleon (4-5-1) — Goals: Sophia Chipps. Assists: Ella Rausch. Saves: Grace Hopkins 10.

Van Buren 3, Wauseon 1

Van Buren (5-5-1) - No stats.

Wauseon (3-8) - Goal: Rylee Vasvary. Assist: Macy Gerig.

Swanton 3, Springfield 0

Swanton (8-3-1) - No stats.

Springfield (3-6-2) - No stats.

