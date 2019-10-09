St. Marys invaded Fred J. Brown Stadium on Tuesday evening and spoiled the final home game for Defiance’s seniors with a 6-1 win over the Bulldogs in WBL girls soccer action.
Trinity Bibler scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs (5-7-4, 2-5-2 WBL), which were outshot 20-8 in the loss.
“I don’t think the final score was a true reflection of the game,” said DHS skipper Rafael Manriquez. “We gave up a couple cheap goals there at the end and had two really good chances to tie the game in the first half. The girls battled really hard on Senior Night which is a good reflection on the girls and their hard work this season.”
With the regular season complete, the Bulldogs will now turn their attention to the Division II postseason and a trip to Celina on Saturday, Oct. 19 for a sectional final against the top-seeded Mercer County Bulldogs.
St. Marys 6, Defiance 1
St. Marys (11-3-3, 5-2-2 WBL) — Shots: 20.
Defiance (5-7-4, 2-5-2 WBL) — Goals: Trinity Bibler. Assists: Desi Garcia. Shots: 8. Saves: Raelle Gonzales 12 saves.
Kalida 3, Continental 2
Continental (11-5, 3-1 PCL) — Goals: Alex Hoeffel, Jensen Armey. Shots: 4. Saves: Alli Scott 5.
Kalida (9-6, 4-0 PCL) — Goals: Maddie Langhals, Kenzie Fortman, Peyton Wurth. Assists: Brenna Smith 2. Shots: 10. Saves: Bailey White 2.
Allen East 5, Paulding 1
Allen East (9-5-1, 4-2 NWC) — No statistics.
Paulding (0-13, 0-5 NWC) — Goals: Morgan Iler. Assists: Sydney McCullough. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 34.
