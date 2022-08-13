It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for Defiance soccer during head coach Jenny Vincent’s third season at the helm of the Bulldogs but after a youthful injection into the program this offseason, Vincent and Defiance are feeling hopeful for the future.
It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for Defiance soccer during head coach Jenny Vincent’s third season at the helm of the Bulldogs but after a youthful injection into the program this offseason, Vincent and Defiance are feeling hopeful for the future.
Fifteen freshmen will enter the program this season along with one transfer student to make it 16 newcomers to the program. That youth will be needed to replace an eight-person senior class from 2021 that saw players from each position group graduate, including their keeper.
It was a team that went just 2-15-1, 1-8 WBL and this season will be hungry to prove themselves as a legit competitor inside the Western Buckeye League.
“We will be very young this year but we have strong returners as well. This group is learning at a very steep curve and has been very fun to coach so for in this preseason,” Vincent said. “They are determined to make a new name for Defiance girls soccer this season.”
They’ll have to replace what little scoring they did have a year ago after only scoring 11 goals in 18 games and being shutout in six-straight games to end the regular season. Second-team all-WBL forward Mari Smith and honorable mention all-WBL forward Alex Macias both graduate.
Heading the returning players this season is senior midfielder Lindsay Roth who picked up an honorable mention all-district moniker last season.
Madi Zapata will return to fill in at a forward spot this season while Oliva Cox and Baylee Ingle will switch between forward and midfield. Junior Taigen Zipfel will return to a midfield/defending spot this year while senior Reece Rittenhouse will be another returning defender for the Bulldogs.
The rest of the lineup will be made up the large 15-person freshman class and one transfer who will all look to find consistent playing time at the varsity level.
“Experience at the high school level will be our biggest weakness this season,” Vincent said. “We hope to improve both individually and as united team. Defensively we want to be an organized and tough unit to break down. Offensively, we want all 11 players behind the ball to dynamically create dangerous opportunities in the final third.”
Defiance opens their season today on the road against Whitmer at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs bested the Panthers 1-0 a year ago for one of their two wins. They’ll stay on the road the following Saturday, Aug. 20 for a matchup with Napoleon.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.