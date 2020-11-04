PEMBERVILLE - Just when it appeared the game was headed for a second overtime, Eastwood's Aubrey Haas scored on a breakaway with 22 seconds left in the first overtime to lift the host Eagles to a 2-1 win over Archbold in a Division III girls soccer regional semifinal.
Eastwood will head to nemesis Liberty-Benton on Saturday. The Hancock county Eagles eliminated the Wildcats 3-1.
"I have to say, that's the best soccer team we've seen all season long," admitted Archbold assistant coach Jennifer Kidder. "They have a tremendous amount a speed and a lot of dangerous players. They were impressive to watch play."
Haas' second goal of the night came at a time when nobody was expecting a shot. Archbold, who at times had trouble with the speed of Eastwood, did gain control of the ball and was putting some pressure on the Eastwood net. With the clock rolling to under a minute left in the 15-minute overtime, a turnover changed everything. With the ball squirting loose, Haas was able to gather it in and make a charge at the net, getting a shot past Archbold keeper Reagan Kohler for the game-winner.
The Blue Streaks were in trouble in the second half. Haas scored off a free kick by Kaylynn Simon with 26:12 to play to take a 1-0 lead. It ended a flurry of shots in a five minute span that saw the Eagles hut the crossbar twice. One shot bounced straight down and came back up, but somehow stayed out of the net.
Archbold was able to tie the game with 8:45 remaining in regulation. Off a cross, Leah McQuade played in into the back of the net. It would be the only shot on the goal the Streaks would get in the second half.
"It's the same thing that happened with us against Ottawa-Glandorf on Saturday," Kidder said about getting the equalizer. "Putting us into overtime gave us that momentum and extra fire we needed."
Eastwood came out and dominated possession early. The Eagles, who also had seven corner kicks in the game, had a chance five minutes into the game. Getting a corner kick off a free kick, Eastwood was attempting to set up a play but the corner kick came out to the top of the box instead of the by the net.
Kohler also did her part in keeping the game scoreless at the half. Her best effort came with 6:33 left in the half when she needed to punch away a shot from Simon from 25 yards out.
"Our defense kept us in this game," admitted Kidder. "Reagan had about 16 legit saves. That's a lot in a soccer game. She was remarkable."
With Eastwood maintaining possession, Archbold managed just two shots on the goal in the game.
"Their speed was unbelievable," added Kidder, "and it wasn't just one or two players. Every one of the 10 players out there had tremendous speed and we haven't seen that. Their possession game was outstanding as well."
At Eastwood
Eastwood 2, Archbold 1 (OT)
Archbold (14-2-4) - Goal: Leah McQuade. Shots: 2. Saves: Reagan Kohler 13. Corners: 0. Fouls: 9.
Eastwood (18-2) - Goals: Aubrey Haas 2. Assist: Kaylynn Simon. Shots: 15. Corners: 7. Fouls: 6.
