SANDUSKY — Ottawa-Glandorf will get the chance to play for the Division III state championship for the second time in school history after the Titans defeated Doylestown Chippewa 1-0 in a state semifinal clash at Strobel Field in Sandusky on Tuesday.
The Titans (21-1) got the deciding tally on a goal by Mackenzie Recker with 26:04 left in regulation. Kaelyn Grothause earned the assist on the go-ahead goal while Emma Brinkman had five saves in goal to record the clean sheet.
With the win, O-G advances to the D-III state title game on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Lower Field in Columbus against Waynesville (15-6), which picked up a 5-0 win over Winchester Eastern in its state semifinal.
The 2014 Titans reached the only other state final in school history seven years ago by defeating Elyria Catholic 1-0 in the state semifinals before falling 2-0 to Hamilton Badin in the state title game.
Division III State Semifinals
At Sandusky
Ottawa-Glandorf 1, Doylestown Chippewa 0
Ottawa-Glandorf (21-1) - Goal: Mackenzie Recker. Assist: Kaelyn Grothause. Saves: Emma Brinkman 5.
Doylestown Chippewa (16-5-2) - Saves: 8.
