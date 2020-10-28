Girls Soccer Pix

Archbold's Anna Horst (15) tracks down the ball while Liberty Center's Samantha Engler runs in to take it away from her.

 Randy Roberts/C-N Photo

METAMORA - Quick starts by Ottawa-Glandorf and Archbold led to lopsided wins by the Titans and Blue Streaks in Division III girls soccer district semifinals Tuesday at Evergreen.

Clara Beach started Ottawa-Glandorf with a goal with 36:34 to play in the first half as the Titans dispatched of Evergreen, 4-0.

Kelsey Erford, who assisted on the goal by Beach, put the Titans up 2-0 when she scored with 27:43 left in the half.

Lauren Diller takllied a goal in the second half and Beach closed out the scoring with her second goal with 24:05 left to play.

In the nightcap, Leah McQuade broke free and scored with 32:23 left in the first half as Archbold had no trouble with NWOAL foe Liberty Center, winning 5-0.

McQuade closed the scoring in the first half with a goal, then completed a hat trick with the final tally of the night with 3:38 to play.

Kalyn Baker and Regan Ramirez also scored goals for Archbold.

Ottawa-Glandorf and Archbold will return to Evergreen to meet in the district final Saturday at 1 p.m.

At Evergreen

Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Evergreen 0

Evergreen (11-6) - Shots: 7. Corners: 0. Fouls: 6. Saves: Skylee Raker 5. 

Ottawa-Glandorf (12-3-3) - Goals: Clara Beach 2, Kelsey Erford, Lauren Diller. Assist: Kelsey Erford. Shots: 9. Corners: 2. Fouls: 5. Saves: Abby Warnecke 7.

Archbold 5, Liberty Center 0

Liberty Center (9-6-2) - Shots: 8. Corners: 2. Fouls: 4. Saves: Morgan Garber 6.

Archbold (13-1-4) - Goals: Leah McQuade 3, Kalyn Baker, Regan Ramirez. Shots: 11. Corners: 2. Fouls: 10. Saves: Reagan Kohler 8.

