NAPOLEON — Sophie Chipps and Abby Naas each scored a goal in the second half to power Napoleon past Maumee 2-0 in Northern Lakes League girls soccer actioon on Wednesday.

With the win, the Cats improved to 3-1 in the NLL and 3-3-1 overall.

Napoleon 2, Maumee 0

Napoleon (3-3-1, 3-1 NLL) - Goals: Sophie Chipps, Abby Naas.

Maumee (2-5, 0-3 NLL) - No statistics.

