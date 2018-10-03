MILLER CITY — Thanks to a hat trick from Madison Ellerbrock, Miller City evened its Putnam County League mark at 2-2 on the year as the Wildcats blanked Fort Jennings 4-0 on Tuesday.

Kayleen Maas netted the other goal for MC, which doubled up Fort Jennings in the shot column, 14-7.

Miller City 4, Fort Jennings 0

Fort Jennings (1-11, 0-4 PCL) - Shots: 7. Saves: Mackenna Stechschulte 11.

Miller City (5-9, 2-2 PCL) - Goals: Madison Ellerbrock 3, Kayleen Maas. Assists: Lexi Heuerman, Selena Saldana. Shots: 14. Saves: Natalie Koenig 7.

Delta 11, Toledo Waite 0

Toledo Waite (1-8-1) - No statistics.

Delta (2-9-1) - Goals: Mariah Mattimore 2, Kayla Kumar, Jessie Giguere, Alayna Mitchell, Samantha Mauer, Summer Bates, Courtney Helton, Paulina Arroyo Sierra, Anna Munger, Cassandra Lee.

Evergreen 2, Bryan 1

Evergreen (8-3-1, 3-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.

Bryan (2-8-1, 2-3 NWOAL) - Goal: Kayla Arnold. Assist: Baylee Krupp.

Load comments