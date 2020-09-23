LIBERTY CENTER — Cassidy Chapa scored twice for Liberty Center as the Tigers earned their first Northwest Ohio Athletic League win of the season with a 4-1 home triumph over Bryan.

Alyssa Giesige and Sam Engler also found the net for LC while Allie Zimmerman scored for Bryan.

At Liberty Center

Liberty Center 4, Bryan 1

Liberty Center (3-2-2, 1-1-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Cassidy Chapa 2, Alyssa Giesige, Sam Engler. Assists: Alyssa Giesige, Kylee Kern, Erica Rae Herrick, Carly Roth. Saves: Morgan Garber 13.

Bryan (2-6-1, 1-2 NWOAL) - Goal: Allie Zimmerman. Saves: Marah Smith 10.

At Wauseon

Evergreen 3, Wauseon 2

Evergreen (6-3, 2-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Sydney Woodring 2, Kenzie Mitchey.

Wauseon (4-4-1, 0-2 NWOAL) - Goals: Kya Foote, Ryla Vasvery. Assist: Kadence Carroll.

At Delta

Archbold 7, Delta 0

Archbold (6-1-3, 3-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Kalyn Baker 4, Addison Moyer, Karsyn Hostetler, Macy Peterson. Assists: Regan Ramirez 2, Kalyn Baker, Emma Hall, Macy Peterson, Jenna Mahnke.

Delta (2-5-2, 1-3 NWOAL) - No statistics.

At Kalida

Kalida 2, Delphos St. John's 0

Delphos St. John's (2-8) - Shots: 3. Saves: Reagan Ulm 15.

Kalida (5-5) - Goals: Brenna Smith, Mya Schmitz. Assists: Brenna Smith. Shots: 18. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 3.

