MILLER CITY — Kalida got its Putnam County League efforts out on the right foot Wednesday, blanking host Miller City 1-0 in girls soccer action.
Peyton Wurth scored the deciding goal for the visiting Wildcats (2-4, 1-0 PCL) on an assist from Madison Langhals. Bailey White made five saves in goal to earn the clean sheet for Kalida.
Kalida 1, Miller City 0
Kalida (2-4, 1-0 PCL) — Goals: Peyton Wurth. Assists: Madison Langhals. Shots: 15. Saves: Bailey White 5.
Miller City (2-2-1, 0-1 PCL) — Shots: 5. Saves: Natalie Koenig 14.
Perrysburg 5, Napoleon 0
Napoleon (1-2-1, 1-1 NLL) — Saves: Grace Hopkins 28..
Perrysburg (1-2-2, 1-1 NLL) — Goals: Adelle Francis, Maci Maxwell, Carly Marquis, Lydia Knowlton, Rayann Pruss. Saves: Lily Yoder 3.
