OTTOVILLE — Kalida stayed perfect in the Putnam County League standings with a 2-0 blanking of host Ottoville on Monday.
Madison Langhals and Brenna Smith scored the deciding goals for the Wildcats, which peppered the Big Green to the tune of a 13-1 shots advantage.
Kalida 2, Ottoville 0
Kalida (8-5, 3-0 PCL) — Goals: Madison Langhals, Brenna Smith. Assists: Kenzie Fortman. Shots: 13. Saves: Bailey White 1.
Ottoville (4-4-2, 0-1-2 PCL) — Shots: 1. Saves: Skylar Turnwald 10.
Bluffton 10, Paulding 0
Paulding (0-11, 0-4 NWC) - Shots: 1. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 48.
Bluffton (7-4-1, 3-1 NWC) — No statistics.
