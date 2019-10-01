OTTOVILLE — Kalida stayed perfect in the Putnam County League standings with a 2-0 blanking of host Ottoville on Monday.

Madison Langhals and Brenna Smith scored the deciding goals for the Wildcats, which peppered the Big Green to the tune of a 13-1 shots advantage.

Kalida 2, Ottoville 0

Kalida (8-5, 3-0 PCL) — Goals: Madison Langhals, Brenna Smith. Assists: Kenzie Fortman. Shots: 13. Saves: Bailey White 1.

Ottoville (4-4-2, 0-1-2 PCL) — Shots: 1. Saves: Skylar Turnwald 10.

Bluffton 10, Paulding 0

Paulding (0-11, 0-4 NWC) - Shots: 1. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 48.

Bluffton (7-4-1, 3-1 NWC) — No statistics.

