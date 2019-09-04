CONTINENTAL — Continental’s Alex Hoeffel tallied four goals, as Continental defeated Ft. Jennings, 6-1.

Maddie Burke and Marissa Becher also scored for Continental.

Kristen Luersman scored the lone goal for Ft. Jennings.

Continental 6, Ft. Jennings 1

Ft. Jennings (1-4, 0-1 PCL — Goal: Kristen Luersman. Shots: 6.

Continental (4-1, 1-0 PCL) — Goals: Alex Hoeffel 4, Maddie Burke, Marissa Becher. Shots: 26.

Toledo Christian 2, Delta 0

Toledo Christian (3-1) – No statistics.

Delta (1-4) – No statistics.

Lake 5, Bryan 0

Lake (6-0) — No statistics.

Bryan (0-4-1) — No statistics.

Boys

Swanton 5, Lake 0

Swanton (5-2) – Goals: Riley Hensley 2, Evan Carmean, Hayden Callicotte, Victor Swain.

Lake (3-3) – No statistics.

Ottoville 4, New Knoxville 0

Ottoville – No statistics.

New Knoxville – No statistics.

