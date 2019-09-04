CONTINENTAL — Continental’s Alex Hoeffel tallied four goals, as Continental defeated Ft. Jennings, 6-1.
Maddie Burke and Marissa Becher also scored for Continental.
Kristen Luersman scored the lone goal for Ft. Jennings.
Continental 6, Ft. Jennings 1
Ft. Jennings (1-4, 0-1 PCL — Goal: Kristen Luersman. Shots: 6.
Continental (4-1, 1-0 PCL) — Goals: Alex Hoeffel 4, Maddie Burke, Marissa Becher. Shots: 26.
Toledo Christian 2, Delta 0
Toledo Christian (3-1) – No statistics.
Delta (1-4) – No statistics.
Lake 5, Bryan 0
Lake (6-0) — No statistics.
Bryan (0-4-1) — No statistics.
Boys
Swanton 5, Lake 0
Swanton (5-2) – Goals: Riley Hensley 2, Evan Carmean, Hayden Callicotte, Victor Swain.
Lake (3-3) – No statistics.
Ottoville 4, New Knoxville 0
Ottoville – No statistics.
New Knoxville – No statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.