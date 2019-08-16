BRYAN
Last year: 5-10-2 (2-4 NWOAL, fifth).
Head coach: Adam Subasic (first year).
Letterwinners lost: Kayla Arnold; Ericka Borland; McKenna Grube; Baylee Krupp; Haley Maxcy; Katherine Pool.
Returning letterwinners: Alissa DeWitt (Sr., forward); Ali DuBois (Sr., forward); Jess Mueller (Sr., midfielder); Meg Voigt (Sr., forward); Audrey Zimmerman (Sr., defender); Shallyn Miley (Jr., midfielder); Maci Tinkel (Jr., defender); Mallorie Staup (So., defender); Delilah Tayhlor (So., midfielder); Allie Zimmerman (So., midfielder); Aquilina Cordic (So., defender); Lily Schlade (So., forward).
Promising newcomers: Addie Arnold (So., defender); Ella Miller (Fr., forward); Riley Smith (Fr., defender); Sarah Knight (Fr., defender); Maya Keil (Fr., goalkeeper).
Strengths: “We have very strong senior leadership this year and I hope to use those girls to help lead the team to a successful season. Although we lack a large number of players, we have a strong group of girls that are committed to each other. Our strength will be in our camaraderie.”
Weaknesses: “We may struggle with our lack of numbers and our four freshman may take some time to adjust to the varsity level of play.”
Overall outlook: “Overall I think we have a great chance at being competitive throughout the regular season and into the postseason. As long as the girls play for each other and continue to work hard, there’s no reason we can’t have a great season.”
COLUMBUS GROVE
Last year: 6-10-2.
Head coach: Chris Halker.
Letterwinners lost: Maddie Maag (goalie); Lauren Diehl (forward); Maddi Nicklaus (midfield); Jena Hardeman (forward); Autumn Thompson (forward); Grace Morman (defender); Danielle Bame (midfield).
Returning letterwinners: Cassidy Brinkman (Sr., defender); Emma Wenzinger (Sr., defender); Katelynn Herman (midfield/forward); Emily Watt (Sr., forward/goalie); Delaney Dotson (Sr., midfield); Payton Halker (Sr., midfield); Cheyeanne Mershman (Jr., defender); Maddie Thompson (So., forward/midfield); Kenzie King (So., forward); Melana Lohman (So., defender); camryn Gratz (So., midfield); Kiersten Closson (So., forward).
Promising newcomers: Emma Renner (So., midfield/goalie); Gwen Lahghals (Fr. golie); Hanna Schroeder (FDr., forward/midfield); Kehres Donaldson (Fr., forward); Kalynn Garmatter (Fr., midfield/defender).
Strengths: “Great numbers and really believing in each other.”
Weaknesses: “A young team overall and still not as experienced as most of the local programs.”
Overall outlook: “Just to keep building off of previous years and start to make our mark in our third season as a program.”
CONTINENTAL
Last year: 11-5-1 (3-1 PCL, 2nd place).
Head coach: Toby Bidlack.
Returning lettermen: Alex Hoeffel (Sr., 3 letters), Katie Keller (Sr., 3 letters), Addy Armey (2 letters), Maddie Burke (2 letters), Shelby Collier (2 letters), Trinity Prowant (2 letters), Sierra Salinas (2 letters), Hannah Soto (2 letters), Jensen Armey (1 letter).
Promising newcomers: Kayden Centers, McKenzy Mayes, Madison Burkhart, Alli Scott, Jensen Prowant, Mya Bishop.
Strengths: “We have a great work rate and great team cohesiveness.”
Weaknesses: Passing, defending and offensive efficiency.
Overall outlook: “We have a good combination of youth and experience. We have several talented players and if we can develop our defensive pressure and offensive efficiency, we could have a successful season.”
DEFIANCE
Last year: 6-10-1 (1-8 WBL, ninth).
Head coach: Rafael Manriquez (second year, 6-10-1).
Letterwinners lost: Alex Hartman (four-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-WBL); Jocelyn Jurcevich (three-year letterwinner); Tobi Fleischman.
Returning letterwinners: Tammy Aguilera (Sr., midfielder, three-year letterwinner, first team all-WBL, second team all-district); Brianna Fortman (Sr., forward, three-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-district, leading scorer with 12 goals); Carlee Smiddy (Sr., defender, third team all-WBL, honorable mention all-district); Desi Garcia (Sr., forward, three-year letterwinner); Ana Steece (Sr., midfielder, two-year letterwinner); Emalee McKenzie (Sr., defender, two-year letterwinner); Brenna Elston (Sr., defender, two-year letterwinner); Lizzy Mendoza (Sr., midfielder); Jovana Lopez (Sr., midfielder); Tenley Baldwin (Sr., forward); Raelle Gonzales (Sr., goalkeeper); Alexis Kroeckel (Jr., defender, two-year letterwinner); Maddi Bloomfield (So., defender); Marrah Elston (So., forward).
Promising newcomers: Jocelyn Ramirez (Sr., midfielder/defender); Brittney Garcia (Jr., defender); Trinity Bibler (So., forward); Alex Macias (So., midfielder); Grace Rittenour (So., defender); Denise Rocha (So., forward); Lindsay Roth (Fr., midfielder); Reece Rittenhouse (Fr., midfielder).
Strengths: “We return a good core of players who played valuable minutes last season. Experience should be there for us and we have different girls who have the ability to step up and score goals from all areas of the game.”
Weaknesses: “Coming together as a group. Finishing scoring chances when we get them.”
Overall outlook: “We have the ability to be a good team if we can stay healthy and continue to improve. We were in every game last year, now we need to find ways to win some of the games.”
League outlook: “The league should be very strong again this season. It came down to the last week for the championship with a few teams having a chance to win it. We will need to come ready to play every game and hopefully the ball will bounce our way where we can compete towards the top of the league.”
EVERGREEN
Last year: 10-5-1 (3-3 NWOAL).
Head coach: Joshua Radel
Letterwinner lost: five.
Returning Letterwinners: Asia Gensch (Sr., first-team all-NWOAL, second-team all-district); Emma Bettinger (Sr., seond-team all-NWOAL, honorable mention all-district); Paige Radel (So., first team all-NWOAL, second team all-district); Sydney Woodring (So.honorable mention NWOAL and district); Alex Gillen (Sr.); Anna Huntzinger (Jr., honorable mention NWOAL); Bekah Bowser (So.); Kaylee Hein (So.); Kayla Gleckler (So.); Kenzie Mitchey (So.); Jocelyn Schuster (so.); Jazmin Todd (Jr.); Callie Benner (So.); Izzy Barkhimer (So.).
Promising newcomers: Kiersten Taylor.
Strengths: “We have the core of our girls back from last year and they are looking to improve from the 2018 season.”
Weaknesses: “Our biggest weakness will be how we respond with the target on our back. Last year nobody had us marked on the schedule as a threat and this year we will be circled.”
Overall outlook: “This will be our fourth year as a varsity sport and our culture has changed to expect to win. The expectations are high and we should compete with every team we face.”
League outlook: “The NWOAL is one of the strongest in the state for girls soccer, so you can’t take anybody lightly. I would say Swanton, Liberty Center and Archbold are still on top until someone knocks them off the podium.”
KALIDA
Last year: 13-5-1 (4-0 PCL, 1st place).
Head coach: David Kehres (14th season).
Letterwinners lost: Lauren Langhals; Halie Kaufman; Racheal Basinger.
Returning letterwinners: McKenna Bockrath (Sr., defender); Kyla Fortman (Sr., midfield); Madison Langhals (Sr., midfield/forward); Carlie rampe (Sr., defender); Bailey White (Sr., goalkeeper/forward); Abby Wurth (Sr., defender); Brenna Smith (Jr., midfield/forward)).
Promising newcomers: Kendal Bockrath (Fr., defender); Regan Hanneman (Fr., forward); Alayna Hundley (Fr., midfielder); Livia Recker (Fr., midfield/forward); Allie Stech schulte (Fr., midfield/forward); Jordyn Bandemark (Fr., forward/midfield); Maddie Webken (Fr., forward).
Strengths: “I have an experienced goalie. With her, we should be able to help keep the defense aligned.”
Weaknesses: “A new group of offensive players needing to gel into a cohesive unit.”
Overall outlook: “We plan to continue the Ladycat tradition of excellence. We plan to be competitive with all the teams on our schedule.”
MILLER CITY
Last year: 6-11 (2-3 PCL).
Head coach: Ross Heuerman (third year).
Letter winners lost: Abby Niese (PCL 1st team); Renae Schroeder.
Returning letter winners: Selenma Saldana; Hannah Brown; Madison Ellerbrock; Lexi Heuerman; Kylie Peck; Abi Reyna; Kayleen Maas; Tara Schroeder; Natalie Koenig; Lauren Hermiller; Abi Long.
Promising newcomers: Carley Hermiller (Fr.); Megan Ellerbrock (Fr.); Nicolette Inkrott (Fr.); Ava Rosengarten (Fr.); Taylor wilhelm (Fr.); Tessa Long (Fr.); Hallie Kamphaus (Fr.); Liz Otto (Fr.); Stephanie Berger (Fr.); Abby Handshoe (Jr.).
Strengths: “Speed and athleticism, experienced defense.”
Weaknesses: “We are a young team, as we are working on figuring out roles.”
Overall outlook: “We have a lot of young talent with a lot of experience. We are looking to build off what we accomplished last year and hopefully, we can take a big leap.”
PAULDING
Last year: 1-15.
Head coach: Madison Caris.
Letterwinners lost: Ashlyn Rice, Jennifer Stahl.
Returning letterwinners: Kennedy Foor (defense); Sydney McCullough (midfield); Mackenzie Weible (defense/midfield); Jennifer Trausch (midfield); Chelsea Bullinger (goal/midfield); Chastity Gribble (defense); Isabelle Heitman (midfield); Morgan Iler (forward); Gillian Porter (defense/midfield); Sydney Reineck (midfield); Hailey Weidenhamer (defense); Brooke Ankney (defense/midfield); Ella Cook (forward/midfield); Kalyn Goshia (forward).
Promising newcomer: Hailey Stahl.
Strengths: “The Lady Panthers have worked diligently since early spring throughout the summer, participating in strength and conditioning, as well as speed and agility training. I feel this will make us stronger and faster for the upcoming season. Throughout this training, the girls have made a great bond and our team is meshing very well together.”
Weaknesses: “We are a young team. There is a lot of room for growth as individuals and as a team.”
Overall outlook: The Northwest Conference always has strong teams, and a great variety of talented athletes. I look forward to seeing how we match up with our opponents.”
