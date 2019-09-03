MILLER CITY — Defiance traveled to Miller City for a girls soccer match on Saturday afternoon in which ended in a 0-0 tie.
The Lady Bulldogs had 14 shots on goal, but was not able to kick home a score. Raelle Gonzalez recorded four saves for Defiance.
“I thought we played a little flat early on, I thought Miller City came out with good energy,” recalled Defiance head coach Rafael Manriquez. “It was a really windy day and they had to win the first half and I thought they used that momentum to get us off our game a little bit. Overall, we weathered the storm and we had some chances, especially late in the second half. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get one to go in the net.”
“They had some good opportunities even in just those four shots on goal, but I thought they had some good opportunities and our keeper’s relatively new to the game, this is only her second season playing soccer and Raelle improved a lot,” stated Manriguez. “Every game she get better, so it’s good for her to keep teams off the scoreboard. Defensively, we played well enough to win the game when you don’t give up any goals, but you just got to get goals on the other end.”
Natalie Koenig recorded 13 saves on goal in a tie game for the Lady Wildcats, whom had four shots on goal as a team.
Defiance will next play a Western Buckeye League match at Lima Shawnee on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Defiance 0, Miller City 0
Defiance (2-0-2) - Saves: Raelle Gonzalez 4. Shots: 14.
Miller City (2-1-1) - Saves: Natalie Koenig 13. Shots: 4.
Lima Bath 6, Kalida 0
Kalida (1-4) - Saves: Bailey White 8. Shots: 6.
Lima Bath (2-2) - Goals: Chandler Clark 3; Jenna Wireman; Faith Kindig; Lexi Renner. Saves: Kyla Bailey 6. Shots: 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.