The Defiance girls soccer team won for the first time this season, and also scored the first win for coach Jenny Vincent in her career at Defiance High School, as the Bulldogs scored a 5-0 win against Van Wert at Fred J. Brown Stadium on Tuesday.

Four players tallied goals in the win for the Bulldogs. Lindsay Roth found the back of the net twice, while Grace Rittenour, Trinity Bibler and Alex Macias all scored once.

Oktavia Rohlf had the clean sheet in net for Defiance.

Defiance (1-2, 1-0 WBL) will host Miller City on Saturday.

Load comments