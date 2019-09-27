Defiance rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit on Thursday to snap a three-match losing streak and four-match scoreless streak, picking up a 3-2 win over visiting Ottawa-Glandorf.

Carlee Smiddy scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner off a corner kick with about 20 minutes to go. Desi Garcia recorded the other goal with a first-half score that put DHS (3-5-4, 2-3-2 WBL) up 1-0 before back-to-back goals from the Titans.

“We really needed a win,” said Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez of the victory. “I thought the girls battled hard against Celina earlier this week and we had a couple really good days of practice through the week leading up to this game.”

The Bulldogs will return to action on Saturday at Paulding at 10 a.m.

Defiance 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

Ottawa-Glandorf (3-8, 2-5 WBL) — No statistics.

Defiance (3-5-4, 2-3-2 WBL) — Goals: Carlee Smiddy 2, Desi Garcia. Assists: Desi Garcia 2, Carlee Smiddy. Shots: 19. Saves: Raelle Gonzales 16.

