MILLER CITY — Defiance High School girl's soccer outshot Miller City 13-3 on Saturday afternoon but weren't able to find the back of the net as they came away with a scoreless tie.
The tie is the Bulldogs' first of the season as they move to 1-4-1, 0-2 WBL with the result.
Next up for the Bulldogs is an away WBL matchup with Van Wert who comes into the game 0-3, 0-1 WBL.
