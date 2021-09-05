MILLER CITY — Defiance High School girl's soccer outshot Miller City 13-3 on Saturday afternoon but weren't able to find the back of the net as they came away with a scoreless tie. 

The tie is the Bulldogs' first of the season as they move to 1-4-1, 0-2 WBL with the result. 

Next up for the Bulldogs is an away WBL matchup with Van Wert who comes into the game 0-3, 0-1 WBL. 

