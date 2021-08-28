Defiance girls soccer found themselves down 1-0 just four minutes into the game against Wauseon on Saturday and it only went downhill from there as they eventually fell 4-0.
Kadence Carroll found the back of the net for the Indians first off of a pass from Aariyah Hallett.
Twelve minutes later, a Rylee Vasvery header went past the Bulldogs goalkeeper off of a cross from Hallett. Giving Hallett two assists within the first 20 minutes of game time.
Neither team was able to net anything again until the second half when Wauseon added on to their tally with a Abby Smith goal off of a Macy Gerig pass.
Carroll added her second goal of the game off of a pentaly kick in the 77th minute.
The game marked the second clean sheet of the year for the Indians.
Wauseon will take on Liberty Center at home next on Tuesday. Defiance will get St. Marys at home, also on Tuesday.
At Defiance
Wauseon 4, Defiance 0
Wauseon (3-0-1) - Goals: Kadence Carroll 2, Abby Smith, Rylee Vasvery. Assists: Aariyah Hallett 2, Macy Gerig 1.
Defiance (1-2) - No Statistics
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.