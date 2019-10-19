ELIDA — Delilah Taylor headed in a game-winning ball in overtime as Bryan knocked off Elida 1-0 in an extra session on Saturday in D-II sectional girls soccer action.
The win propels the Golden Bears into the D-II district tournament at Elida on Wednesday against Lima Bath, a 3-0 winner against St. Marys.
Division II Sectionals
Bryan 1, Elida 0
Bryan (8-7-2) - Goals: Delilah Taylor. Saves: Meg Voigt 10.
Elida (5-10-2) - No statistics.
Napoleon 12, Toledo Rogers 0
Toledo Rogers (0-4) - No statistics.
Napoleon (7-8-2) - Goals: Emma Moehrman 2, Emily Bostelman 2, Ella Griffith, Grace Hopkins, Haley Lloyd, Olivia Weaver, Kevalyn Boettner, Emilyn Dirr, Emma Pedroza, Thalia Perez. Assists: Sophia Chipps 2, Kevalyn Boettner, Emily Bostelman.
Toledo Central Catholic 2, Wauseon 0
Wauseon (5-13) - No statistics.
Toledo Central Catholic (8-6-3) - No statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.