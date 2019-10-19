ELIDA — Delilah Taylor headed in a game-winning ball in overtime as Bryan knocked off Elida 1-0 in an extra session on Saturday in D-II sectional girls soccer action.

The win propels the Golden Bears into the D-II district tournament at Elida on Wednesday against Lima Bath, a 3-0 winner against St. Marys.

Division II Sectionals

Bryan 1, Elida 0

Bryan (8-7-2) - Goals: Delilah Taylor. Saves: Meg Voigt 10.

Elida (5-10-2) - No statistics.

Napoleon 12, Toledo Rogers 0

Toledo Rogers (0-4) - No statistics.

Napoleon (7-8-2) - Goals: Emma Moehrman 2, Emily Bostelman 2, Ella Griffith, Grace Hopkins, Haley Lloyd, Olivia Weaver, Kevalyn Boettner, Emilyn Dirr, Emma Pedroza, Thalia Perez. Assists: Sophia Chipps 2, Kevalyn Boettner, Emily Bostelman.

Toledo Central Catholic 2, Wauseon 0

Wauseon (5-13) - No statistics.

Toledo Central Catholic (8-6-3) - No statistics.

Load comments