ARCHBOLD — Archbold found the net 10 times, rolling past Otsego 10-0 in Division III sectional championship action on Thursday.
Regan Ramirez, Sophie Rupp and Leah McQuade netted two goals apiece in the win for the Streaks (13-1-3), which will take on league rival Evergreen in district action at Evergreen on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Ottawa-Glandorf, a 5-4 winner over Liberty Center, and Swanton, a 6-0 winner against Miller City, will match up in the other district semifinal at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Archbold 10, Otsego 0
Otsego (0-16) — No statistics.
Archbold (13-1-3) — Goals: Regan Ramirez 2, Sophie Rupp 2, Leah McQuade 2, Chloe Nofziger, Kalyn Baker, Macy Peterson. Assists: Karsyn Hostetler 2, Carlee Meyer, Kalyn Baker, Britt Ramirez, Chloe Nofziger.
Kalida 1, Allen East 0
Allen East (11-6-1) — Shots: 4. Saves: Emma Tobe 6, Taylor McGraw 3.
Kalida (11-6) — Goal: Mya Schmitz. Shots: 12. Saves: Bailey White 4.
