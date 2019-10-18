ARCHBOLD — Archbold found the net 10 times, rolling past Otsego 10-0 in Division III sectional championship action on Thursday.

Regan Ramirez, Sophie Rupp and Leah McQuade netted two goals apiece in the win for the Streaks (13-1-3), which will take on league rival Evergreen in district action at Evergreen on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf, a 5-4 winner over Liberty Center, and Swanton, a 6-0 winner against Miller City, will match up in the other district semifinal at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Archbold 10, Otsego 0

Otsego (0-16) — No statistics.

Archbold (13-1-3) — Goals: Regan Ramirez 2, Sophie Rupp 2, Leah McQuade 2, Chloe Nofziger, Kalyn Baker, Macy Peterson. Assists: Karsyn Hostetler 2, Carlee Meyer, Kalyn Baker, Britt Ramirez, Chloe Nofziger.

Kalida 1, Allen East 0

Allen East (11-6-1) — Shots: 4. Saves: Emma Tobe 6, Taylor McGraw 3.

Kalida (11-6) — Goal: Mya Schmitz. Shots: 12. Saves: Bailey White 4.

