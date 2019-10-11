ARCHBOLD — Archbold claimed the NWOAL girls soccer title with a 7-0 win over Evergreen. Archbold finished NWOAL play with a 4-0-2 league mark and is 12-1-3 overall.
Archbold led by just 2-0 at halftime, but put the game away by scoring five second half goals. Leah McQuade and Kalyn Baker each tallied two goals, while Regan Ramirez, Camryn Hudson and Jenna Mahnke each scored one goal.
Chloe Nofziger added two assists, While McQuade, Macy Peterson and Sophie Rupp also added an assist.
Also, Kalida won the PCL title at 5-0, with a 4-1 win over Columbus Grove.
Archbold 7, Evergreen 0
Evergreen (8-7, 2-4 NWOAL) — No statistics.
Archbold (12-1-3, 4-0-2 NWOAL) — Goals: Leah McQuade 2, Kalyn Baker 2, Reagn Ramirez, Camryn Hudson, Jenna Mahnke. Assists: Chloe Nofziger 2, Leah McQuade, Macy Peterson, Sophie Rupp.
Swanton 2, Bryan 0
Bryan (7-7-2, 3-2-1 NWOAL) — Saves: Meg Voigt 14.
Swanton (11-4-1, 4-1-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Alexis Taylor, Aricka Lutz. Shots: 16.
Wauseon 4, Delta 1
Wauseon (4-11, 2-4 NWOAL) — Goals: Kadence Carroll 2, Macy Gerig, Rylee Vasvery. Assists: Briley Rupp, Kadence Carroll, Ava Manz.
Delta (1-12, 0-5 NWOAL) — Goal: Annabelle Hughes.
Kalida 4, Columbus Grove 1
Columbus Grove — Goal: Hannah Schroeder. Shots: 10. Saves: Emily Watt 12.
Kalida (10-6, 5-0 PCL) — Goals: Livia Recker, Melanie Meyers, Brenna Smith, McKenna Bockrath. Assists: McKenna Bockrath 2, Brenna Smith. Shots: 19. Saves: Mya Schmitz 9.
Ottoville 2, Fort Jennings 0
Fort Jennings (2-12-2, 0-3-1 PCL) — Shots: 3. Saves: Mackenna Stechschulte 5.
Ottoville (7-7-2, 1-2-2 PCL) — Goals: Nicole Knippen, Alyson Saxton. Assist: Skylar Turnwald 3.
