ARCHBOLD — Archbold stayed unbeaten on the season in convincing fashion as the Bluestreaks blanked NWOAL foe Delta on Thursday, 8-0.
Regan Ramirez scored three goals for Archbold while Chloe Nofziger added two goals for the Streaks, which will travel to Liberty Center Tuesday with a chance to earn at least a share of the NWOAL championship.
Archbold 8, Delta 0
Delta (1-11, 0-5 NWOAL) — No statistics.
Archbold (10-0-3, 2-0-2 NWOAL) - Goals: Regan Ramirez 3, Chloe Nofziger 2, Leah McQuade, Macy Peterson, Madison Bigax. Assists: Sophie Rupp 2, Chloe Nofziger, Carlie Meyer.
Bryan 1, Liberty Center 0
Liberty Center (9-2, 4-1 NWOAL) — No statistics.
Bryan (5-4-2, 2-1-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Ali Dubois. Saves: Meg Voigt 12.
Allen East 3, Fort Jennings 0
Fort Jennings (2-7-1) — Shots: 2. Saves: Mackenna Stechschulte 2.
Allen East (8-2-1) — Goals: Olivia Silone 3. Shots: 5. Saves: Taylor McGraw 2.
