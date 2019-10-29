With a win in the district final Saturday at Evergreen, the Archbold girls soccer team had two days to prepare for the district. They’ll come in ready to face Spencerville, a relatively new team to soccer, in a Division III regional semifinal Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Fred J. Brown Stadium in Defiance.

“Obviously, a district championship was one of our goals,” said Archbold assistant coach Jen Kidder. “We wanted a league championship after not getting one last year.”

The district title was earned after a double overtime win under windy conditions for the semifinal and rain Saturday in the district final, a 1-0 decision over Swanton.

“We felt like we had a very good shot Saturday,” Kidder said of facing the Bulldogs, a team that had tied the Bluestreaks in the regular season. “We played really well. Can’t be anything but proud of the effort.”

Now, Archbold can look ahead to a regional matchup against Spencerville. The Bearcats claimed their first district title in school history with a 2-1 win in double overtime against Kalida. Spencerville comes in 16-3 and on a 10-game winning streak. They have allowed six goals, with three coming in one game, during the run.

Kelsey Shaffer tallied both goals for the Bearcats, including the game-winner with 11:02 left in the second overtime.

“We don’t know a lot about them,” admitted Kidder. “We’ve gotten some film. We’ll have to play a game that we know how to play. They have a very strong team. They have a midfielder and forward that do a lot of their playmaking. They do have one advantage, they’ve played all their home games on turf.”

The teams did have a common opponent in the regular season. Evergreen went to Spencerville and came away with a 1-0 win in mid-September.

With the teams not knowing a lot about each other, Kidder just wants Archbold to go play the game they know how to play.

“We’ll go in and do what we can,” she said.

