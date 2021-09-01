Defiance girls soccer saw six goals get past them on Tuesday, as they were defeated by conference rival St. Mary’s 6-2.
The loss pushes the Bulldogs to 1-3 on the season and 0-1 inside the WBL. They have dropped their last three contests by a combined score of 15-2.
Their two goals were scored by senior midfielder Alex Macias and junior midfielder Madi Zapata. The goals were both assisted by junior forward Lindsay Roth.
Next up, the Bulldogs will take on Celina at home. Celina has won their last two games by a combined score of 22-0, including their most recent 10-0 league victory over Van Wert.
At Defiance
St. Mary’s 6, Defiance 2
St. Mary’s (2-1, 1-0 WBL) - No statistics
Defiance (1-4, 0-1 WBL) - Goals: Alex Macias, Madi Zapata. Assists: Lindsay Roth 2.
