MILLER CITY - Saturday night's Division II girls basketball sectional final doubleheader saw both ends of the spectrum. In the opener, Napoleon scored the first 33 points in the game as the Wildcats stayed unbeaten with a 62-14 thrashing of Kenton.
In the see-saw nightcap between Wauseon and Bryan - two of the three teams that shared the NWOAL title - the Indians were able to make free throws late to advance past the Bears, 54-49.
It took the Cats a few minutes to get rolling in the opener, but once they got going, they were hard to stop. It was 14-0 after one period, then Taylor Strock, Shae Pedroza and Kalli Helberg all knocked down treys in the first three minutes of the second period.
"I was a little worried about us being a little too amped up," admitted Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink. "We had a great following as usual, and I didn't want us to try to get up 20-0 in the first two minutes. Once we got shots to fall down, we were able to settle a little bit."
Even when Napoleon was missing shots, they were able to clean up. Caely Ressler and Strock were able to score on putbacks for the final baskets of what would be a 33-point head start for the Cats.
In the first half, six of Napoleon's 14 made shots came after offensive rebounds.
"Offensive rebounding is so important to us," stated Kreinbrink. "It's an aspect that goes unnoticed for us. Getting offensive rebounds is a strength for us."
Kenton could not break through until the final minute of the opening half.
"Our energy was really good," said Kreinbrink. "We knew they were going to take quick shots. We didn't think we would cause a ton of turnovers, we wanted to make sure we rebounded. We thought if we rebounded, and got in the right spots to contest shots, we'd be in good shape defensively."
Napoleon even had use of a running clock in the second half, one that saw the Cats outscore Kenton 19-5 in the third period.
"We stayed injury-free and got some things accomplished," Kreinbrink said of the win.
Depth once again played a key part in Napoleon's success. Ten players scored, while running players in-and-out, the Cats kept the pressure up to force 21 Kenton turnovers and Napoleon won the battle on the glass, 41-20.
"It's necessary for us, we want to get people playing for 32 minutes," the Napoleon coach said of his team's depth. "We want to get into people and play up and down (the court). You need more than five people to do that."
The nightcap took a different tone, with Wauseon and Bryan reacting to each other's blows all night. In the end, Sydney Zirkle scored with a minute left to put Wauseon in front, then the Indians counted on a pair of youngsters to put the game away.
Sophomores Kadence Carroll and Autumn Pelok each made both ends of a one-and-one situation to salt the game away for the Tribe.
"It's great, it's a good confidence builder," Wauseon coach Dan Seiler said of closing the game with free throws. "It's what you practice for. For those two, both being sophomores, and knocking them down, I'm very proud of them."
Bryan had a 49-48 lead after Allie Zimmerman split a pair of free throws with 2:17 left, which was the last in a series of missed opportunities in the final stanza for the Bears. In the fourth quarter, with the game on the line, Bryan went 4 of 9 from the charity stripe while Wauseon was 6 of 7.
"They got momentum, and it was back-and-forth from that point on," Bryan coach Todd Grosjean said of the second half of the game. "Down the stretch, we went down and tried to force it a little bit."
Four of the chances came after a technical foul was assessed on Wauseon. Bryan split the four chances, leaving the game at one possession with 3:44 left.
"We couldn't finish and that was frustrating," added Grosjean. "You've got to make free throws and we missed a couple. You have to take advantage of that."
The game turned into a series of runs, with Wauseon making a final push to even the game heading into the pivotal final period. Trailing by six, Wauseon got a score from Carroll in the lane, and two scores from Marisa Seiler, including a floater in the lane, to tie the game at 38 heading into the final period.
"We were attacking the rim better," Seiler said of cutting the gap in the third quarter. "We caught them standing. We were lucky enough to get to the rim and finish."
With the wins, Napoleon (23-0) will play Wauseon (19-4) in a district semifinal Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Paulding. Bryan ends the year 16-7.
KENTON (14) - Plott 3; Holland 4; Bays 0; Hildreth 0; Heilman 0; Harpel 3; Barrett 0; Smith 2; Manns 2; Hugley 0. Totals 6-30 0-6 14.
NAPOLEON (62) - Rieger 4; Bostelman 9; Lankenau 3; Durham 0; Chipps 0; S. Pedroza 8; Hopkins 2; Strock 13; E. Pedroza 3; Helberg 7; Rausch 0; Ressler 9; Good 4. Totals 23-54 7-9 62.
Three-point goals: Kenton - Plott, Harpel. Napoleon - Bostelman 3, S. Pedroza 2, Lankenau, Strock, Helberg, Ressler. Rebounds: Kenton 20, Napoleon 41. Turnovers: Kenton 21, Napoleon 10.
Kenton 0 5 5 4 - 14
Napoleon 14 21 19 8 - 62
BRYAN (49) - Taylor 0; Semer 7; Miley 11; Grothaus 15; Zimmerman 3; Cupp 0; Lamberson 4; Burge 0; Arnold 0; Long 0; Antigo 9. Totals 17-44 9-17 49.
WAUSEON (54) - Pelok 10; Raabe 6; Roush 0; Seiler 13; Carroll 4; Aeschliman 11; Zirkle 9; Meyer 1. Totals 20-43 13-19 54.
THree-point goals: Bryan - Grothaus 3, Semer, Miley, Lamberson. Wauseon - Aeschliman. Rebounds: Bryan 25, Wauseon 34. Turnovers: Bryan 15, Wauseon 16.
Bryan 11 20 7 11 - 49
Wauseon 12 11 15 16 - 54
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.