WAUSEON - Knock your rival out of the tournament with a buzzer-beater, that's every kids dream. Archbold's Kylie Sauder got to do just that as Archbold was able to upset Wauseon 29-27 in a Division III girls basketball sectional semifinal at Wauseon on Thursday night.
Sauder's turnaround wing jumper ended what was a tight, physical game between two rivals. Once Archbold battled back from an eight point deficit early in the second quarter, neither team led by more than three.
"We just worked hard," said Archbold coach Brian Ziegler. "We had a good, defensive game plan, which I thought the girls carried out pretty well. Whoever was going to have the last shot was going to have the chance to win this game, it was so back-and-forth. I thought our girls executed down the stretch."
The game was even tighter in the final period. Both teams came up empty on extended possessions to begin the stanza. The clock was down to 6:04 when the first score of the quarter came, an offensive rebound and bucket from Wauseon's Hayley Meyer. It put Wauseon in front 20-19.
Archbold came back and got a score from Addison Moyer to reclaim the lead. Wauseon was able to counter that move when Marisa Seiler was able to score three points in succession, a rarity in the contest.
The Streaks would not let the Indians pull away. Twice in the stanza, Archbold was able to force a tie. The Blue Streaks were able to jump back in front when Karsyn Hostetler hit a pair of free throws with with 1:13 left.
"We missed too many shots," admitted Wauseon coach Dan Seiler. "Give them a lot of credit. We knew they were going to slow us down. They stuck to their game plan."
This time, Wauseon had an answer. Left open, Chelsie Raabe scored, becoming the first player not Meyer or Seiler to score in the second half for the Indians.
Wauseon had a chance to take the lead, but missed, with 22 seconds left. Archbold brought the ball into the frontcourt, where away from the action the Wauseon coaches told the players they had fouls to give. Quickly after, a foul was committed.
"We wanted to take chances and see what we could do," coach Seiler said of the Wauseon defensive approach in the final possession. "We wanted to get up and guard (them) and try to turn them over."
Eventually, Archbold ended up getting an inbound off a timeout under its basket with 3.4 seconds to play. The ball went in to the senior, who finished her 10-point night with a turnaround that went through the cylinder as the final horn sounded.
"You leave it up to your senior," said Ziegler. "We want the ball in her hands. She had some open looks and didn't hit them. She just kept getting at it."
Harley Phillips was able to fire the inbound pass in to without much trouble.
"It was really exciting," Sauder said of hitting the game-winner. "The best thing is Coach told me I could do it before I went out there and I did it. It felt really good."
The Indians needed to find some extra minutes off the bench as Autumn Pelok and Raabe suffered injuries in the first half. Both eventually found their way back into the contest.
"That's no excuse," the Wauseon coach said of the injuries. "We still battled. The girls didn't quit. We'll work on it and come back next year."
Wauseon was bit by the turnover bug, committing 18 in the game.
Meyer led Wauseon (15-6) with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Archbold (11-10) will play at Swanton on Saturday night for a sectional final.
ARCHBOLD (29) - Rupp 0; Hostetler 8; McQuade 0; Garrow 0; Sauder 10; Ziegler 5; Moyer 4; Phillips 2. Totals 10-38 6-8 29.
WAUSEON (27) - Smith 0; Case 0; Pelok 2; Vasvery 0; Raabe 2; Rodriguez 0; Seiler 11; Carroll 0; Meyer 14. Totals 12-31 3-5 27.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Hostetler 2, Ziegler. Wauseon - none. Rebounds: Archbold 19 (Sauder, Moyer 6), Wauseon 28 (Meyer 10). Turnovers: Archbold 10, Wauseon 18.
Archbold 2 9 8 10 - 29
Wauseon 8 4 6 9 - 27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.