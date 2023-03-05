MARYSVILLE — For the first time as an OHSAA-structured tournament, area girls wrestlers earned their right to compete on the state stage in Columbus as local grapplers competed in regional action at Marysville High School on Sunday.
10 wrestlers from the area earned top-four places in tournament action to secure state bids while Napoleon’s Susy Castro finished fifth to earn a state alternate bid.
Tinora finished seventh in the team standings to lead all local schools. ?grade Ava Steffel was the top finisher for the Rams, winning the 105-pound weight class with a pin of Gibsonburg’s Brianna Montgomery. Teammate Bella Graziani battled her way to the finals at 100 before falling short of the individual title. Senior Makenna Helmke secured her spot in her fourth state tournament by finishing fourth at 135, matching up with three-time state qualifier Alexus Shaneyfelt of Liberty Center in the third-place match.
Bryan’s Marlee Yoder became the first Golden Bear girls wrestler to qualify for state with a third-place finish at 145 while Montpelier will send a pair to Columbus. Jacee Altaffer earned her third state spot in as many years with a third-place showing at 120 while Makaya Crisenbery made it back-to-back state trips by winning the individual title at 110.
Napoleon’s Tia Leahy prevailed in the 170-pound third-place match to advance while Kristine Hockenberry pinned Gabby Oregon in the third-place bout at 235 for both of the NWOAL grapplers to advance.
Overall, the area was well-represented as along with the aforementioned seven schools with state qualifiers, Antwerp, Ottawa-Glandorf and Wayne Trace also had wrestlers competing.
State wrestling action begins Friday and will continue through the weekend until championship matches run from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday evening.
OHSAA Girls Wrestling Regionals
At Marysville High School
1. Marysville 166.5, Delaware Hayes 152.5, Findlay 118.5, 7. Tinora 67.5, 11. Napoleon 45, 12. Montpelier 44, 20. Archbold 27, 26. Bryan 20, 28. Liberty Center 18, 30. Evergreen 16, 43. Ottawa-Glandorf 6
First-Place Matches
100 - Avery Wiley (Piqua) pinned Bella Graziani (Tinora), 2:25; 105 - Ava Steffel (Tin) pinned Brianna Montgomery (Gibsonburg), 3:56; 110 - Makaya Crisenbery (Montpelier) def. Kasey Wells (Delaware Hayes), 8-2.
Third-Place Matches
120 - Jacee Altaffer (Montpelier) pinned Emily Caton (Findlay), 0:39; 135 - Alexus Shaneyfelt (LC) pinned Makenna Helmke (Tinora), 3:41; 145 - Marlee Yoder (Bryan) pinned Josey Mendoza (Gibsonburg), 2:00; 170 - Tia Leahy (Napoleon) pinned Lori Grimes (Marysville), 2:27; 235 - Kristine Hockenberry (Evergreen) pinned Gabby Oregon (Archbold), 1:51.
Fifth-Place Matches
105 - Susy Castro (Napoleon) pinned Madie Gladden (Hayes), 2:37.
Championship Semifinals
100 - Graziani tech. fall Rylee Touhalisky (Findlay), 15-0; 105 - Steffel def. Miracle, 7-4; Montgomery pinned Castro, 2:58; 110 - Crisenbery pinned Jaiden Long (Fremont Ross), 1:54; 120 - Ava Ater (Jonathan Alder) pinned Altaffer, 5:33; 135 - Lila Mencer (Caledonia River Valley) def. Shaneyfelt 6-4 (sudden victory); Gwen Matt (Greeneview) pinned Helmke, 3:47; 235 - Karlie Harlow (Greeneview) pinned Oregon, 4:00.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.