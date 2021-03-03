MANSFIELD — Heading into Tuesday night’s Division II regional semifinal, Napoleon girls basketball Corey Kreinbrink was concerned about how his Napoleon team would defend Bellevue 2,000 point scorer Cory Santoro and if his team would be patient enough on offense.
Those concerns can now both be marked off.
The Ladycats were able to take an early lead in the opening period. — and more importantly, kept Santoro off the scoreboard for nearly 17 minutes of game action in a 48-32 win that puts Napoleon one game closer to a trip to the state tournament in Dayton.
“Both programs are well aware of each other,” the Napoleon coach said of the two teams. “There is a lot of respect for them.”
Santoro scored the first basket of the game, but was held scoreless until the 4:41 mark of the third period, which came at a time when Bellevue was doing what they could to stay in the game.
Santoro got hot late, scoring the final six points the Lady Red tallied in the game, to finish with a high of 12 points for Bellevue.
“Santoro, she can score,” remarked Kreinbrink. “We know her objective is to drive and get to the free throw line. We had to stay clean and we really understood that. I thought we did a nice job of not fouling her and making her finish shots.”
Napoleon, meanwhile, shook off the slow starts in the district and managed a comfortable lead. After an 0-5 start shooting, Napoleon got a bucket from Caely Ressler off a steal to break the ice. She added a left-hand putback to put the Ladycats in front for good. Claire Durham added a free throw to send Napoleon to a 5-2 lead after one period.
“I don’t know how smooth our start was,” stated Kreinbrink. “Our start tonight was better, so maybe that’s progress. We missed a ton of shots around the rim, especially early.”
Taylor Strock got hot in the second period, pumping in six points in a two-minute span. She added a second bucket on the baseline as the cutter on a feed from Sophie Chipps to push the lead to 13-4. The lead would continue to grow, with Napoleon taking a 22-9 lead into halftime.
“We have the advantage of being able to spread people out,” Kreinbrink said of getting the baskets in the paint. “We have a number of kids who can knock down shots. When you have that, it makes you tough to guard.”
Bellevue could not get going in the first half, shooting 4 of 14 (28.6%) with nine turnovers.
“In the first half, they didn’t get a 3 off,” added Kreinbrink about the defensive effort of Napoleon. “We wanted to defend the 3-point line and keep them off the free throw line.”
Napoleon was able to match every Bellevue score in the third period. In the final period, trying to run as much time off the clock as they can, the Ladycats took 40 seconds in a possession that ended with a bucket from Kalli Helberg.
“We might have gotten a little too passive,” admitted the Napoleon coach. “I don’t know if we thought we could take the final five minutes off the clock. We wanted to attack and still get lay-ups.”
Bellevue did send Napoleon to the free throw line late, where the Ladycats did uncharacteristically miss a few. However, Bellevue could not convert at the other end.
“There were some gasps in the gym when we missed some free throws from kids that don’t miss free throws,” stated Kreinbrink. “I have a feeling we’ll get that shored up over the next couple of days.”
Napoleon ended the game 14 of 39 from the floor (36%). Bellevue shot 9 of 20 in the second half to end the night 13 of 34 (38%).
Strock and Ressler each ended with 17 points to top Napoleon (23-1). Ressler added 12 boards to complete the double-double. The Ladycats head back to Mansfield on Friday to play Norton (23-3), who knocked off Greenville 38-34 in the second semifinal.
NAPOLEON (48) — Durham 1; Chipps 8; Hopkins 0; Strock 17; Pedroza 2; Helberg 3; Rausch 0; Ressler 17. Totals 14-39 18-27 48.
BELLEVUE (32) — Messina 0; Rucker 0; Bollinger 4; Vogel 9; Foos 0; Santoro 12; S. Turner 0; Henney 0; Ruffling 3; Weisz 0; G. Turner 4. Totals 13-34 4-8 32.
Three-point goals: Napoleon 2-13 — (Chipps 2-3, Strock 0-2, Pedroza 0-5, Helberg 0-2, Ressler 0-1). Bellevue 2-5 — (Vogel 1-1, Santoro 0-1, Ruffling 1-3). Rebounds: Napoleon 33 (Ressler 12), Bellevue 21 (Vogel 6). Turnovers: Napoleon 6, Bellevue 12.
Napoleon 5 17 12 14 — 48
Bellevue 2 7 16 7 — 32
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.