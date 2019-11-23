Miller City jumped out to a 17-5 lead after one period and the Wildcats were never seriously challenged as they left Tinora with a 42-25 win to start the girls basketball season.
Abi Lammers had a double-double for the Wildcats, scoring 13 points and pulling down 15 rebounds. Natalie Koenig led the way for Miller City (1-0) with 19 points.
Aaliyah Hurtt paced the Rams (0-1) with seven points.
TINORA (25) — Hurtt 7; Okuley 6; Mueller 5; Henry 3; Frazer 2; Meyer 2.
MILLER CITY (42) — Koenig 19; Lammers 13; Kuhlman 6; Hermiller 2; Reyna 2.
Rebounds: Tinora 27 (Mueller, Frazer 4), Miller City 39 (Lammers 15). Turnovers: Tinora 21, Miller City 21.
Tinora 5 5 12 3 — 25
Miller City 17 4 13 8 — 42
Paulding 58, Edgerton 28
EDGERTON - Paulding kept Edgerton off the scoreboard in the third period, which helped the Panthers take a 58-28 victory over the Bulldogs to start the season.
The Panthers went from up one, 25-24, to up 42-24 by the end of the third period.
Leigha Egnor paced the Panthers (1-0) with 14 points. Jalynn Parrett added 10.
Ally Cape had 13 for Edgerton (0-1).
Paulding (58) - Parrett 10; McCullough 6; Pease 5; Egnor 14; C. Giesige 6; Ankney 4; A. Giesige 8; Estle 5. Totals 21-10-58.
Edgerton (28) - Siebenaler 3; Picillo 4; Cape 13; McNalley 2; Schroeder 1; F. Herman 1; A. Herman 2; Moreno 2.
Three-point goals: Paulding Egnor 2, A. Giesige 2, Parrett, Pease. Edgerton - Cape 3.
Paulding 5 10 17 16 - 58
Edgerton 7 17 0 4 - 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Kalida 36
OTTAWA — The Titans had a balanced scoring attack as they opened the season with a 55-36 win at home over Kalida.
Erin Kaufman was one of three players for the Titans (1-0) to finish in double figures. She had a double-double, leading the Titans with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kelsey Erford added 12 points and Bri Schimmoeller had 10.
Grace Klausing led the Wildcats (0-1) with 13 points and five rebounds.
KALIDA (36) — Siebeneck 3; Klausing 13; Maag 6; Stechschulte 2; Rampe 3; Smith 6; Erhart 3; Recker 0; Schmitz 0. Totals 9-15-36.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (55) — Schroeder 2; Erford 12; Siefker 2; Haselman 3; Verhoff 6; Diller 0; Schimmoeller 10; Brinkman 0; Warneke 4; Kaufman 14; Frey 0; Rich 2. Totals 21-9-55.
Three-point goals: Kalida — Siebeneck, Maag, Rampe. Ottawa-Glandorf — Verhoff 2, Haselman, Schimmoeller. Rebounds: Kalida 18 (Klausing 5), Ottawa-Glandorf 25 (Kaufman 10). Turnovers: Kalida 25, Ottawa-Glandorf 14.
Kalida 8 9 10 9 — 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 17 9 11 18 — 55
Toledo Christian 50, Liberty Center 46
TOLEDO — Liberty Center rallied in the final period, but fell four points short as the Tigers fell at Toledo Christian, 50-46, to start the girls basketball season.
Cassidy Chapa totaled 14 points in a balanced scoring effort for the Tigers (0-1).
Madison Royal-Davis led the Eagles with 30 points.
LIBERTY CENTER (46) — Perry 2; Hollenbaugh 2; Young 2; Heath 9; Engler 2; Graber 9; Long 4; Chapa 14; Orr 2. Totals 15-14-46.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (50) — Beard 2; Royal-Davis 30; Norman 3; Jones 4; Rowles 8; Wensink 3. Totals 17-14-50.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Graber 2. Toledo Christian — Rowles 2.
Liberty Center 10 15 6 15 — 46
Toledo Christian 14 17 8 11 — 50
Delta 45, Swanton 41
DELTA — Opening in a non-league game against rival Swanton, the Panthers were able to hold off the Bulldogs to win 45-41.
Swanton came into the final period down nine points at 36-27.
Braelyn Wymer led three Delta players in double figures with 13 points. Brooklyn Green had 12 and Brooklyn Wymer added 10 for the Panthers (1-0).
Averie Lutz led Swanton (0-1) with 12 points.
SWANTON (41) — Av. Lutz 12; Ar. Lutz 6; Pine 6; Dohm 5; Nelson 4; Oakes 3; Truckor 3. Totals 16-7-41.
DELTA (45) — Bra. Wymer 13; Green 12; Bro. Wymer 10; Rouleau 7; Weber 2; Ireland 1. Totals 14-12-45.
Three-point goals: Swanton — Av. Lutz 2. Delta — Bra. Wymer 2, Green, Bro. Wymer, Rouleau. Rebounds: Delta 24, Swanton 30.
Swanton 11 8 8 14 — 41
Delta 21 5 10 9 — 45
Spencerville 54, Continental 30
CONTINENTAL — Visiting Spencerville jumped out to a 9-2 advantage in the first period and never looked back as the Bearcats opened the season with a 54-30 win at Continental.
Nelaya Burden led two in double figures for the Bearcats (1-0) with 18 points. Lily Goecke added 10 points.
Catelyn Etter led the Pirates (0-1) with 11 points.
SPENCERVILLE (54) — G. Goecke 8; L. Goecke 10; Wurst 2; Shaffer 3; Croft 2; O. Goecke 3; Burden 18; Leis 8.
CONTINENTAL (30) — Armey 7; Prowant 2; Hoeffel 5; Etter 11; Logan 3; Scott 2.
Spencerville 9 11 19 15 — 54
Continental 2 6 10 12 — 30
Van Wert 45, Ottoville 40
OTTOVILLE — The visiting Cougars rallied in the final period, outscoring Ottoville 18-10, to leave with a 45-40 win over the Big Green to start the girls basketball season.
Kyra Welch totaled 11 of her 13 points in the final period to lead Van Wert to the win. Carlee Young also had 13 points for the Cougars (1-0).
Nicole Knippen led the Big Green (0-1) with 12 points.
VAN WERT (45) — Young 13; Welch 13; Smith 2; Clouse 6; Rickard 4; Houg 4; Phillips 3; Schaufelberger 0. Totals 17-10-45.
OTTOVILLE (40) — Geise 3; Thomas 6; Honigford 8; D. Wannemacher 0; Kramer 5; Knippen 12; Leis 0; Hoersten 6. Totals 15-2-40.
Three-point goals: Van Wert — Young. Ottoville — Thomas 2, Knippen 2, Hoersten 2, Geise, Kramer. .
Van Wert 7 8 12 18 — 45
Ottoville 5 17 8 10 — 40
Montpelier 38,
Hilltop 24
MONTPELIER — The Mike Bumb era got off to a successful start as the Locos handled visiting Hilltop 38-24 to start Buckeye Border Conference play.
Montpelier broke open a close game by starting the second half on a 7-0 run.
Ali Repp led the Locos (1-0, 1-0 BBC) with 12 points.
Leanna Baker led Hilltop (0-1, 0-1 BBC) with eight points.
HILLTOP (24) — Maddox 4; Horton 5; La. Baker 0; Norden 4; Brenner 2; Jeremy 0; Barnum 1; Le. Baker 8. Totals 8-7-24.
MONTPELIER (38) — Bumb 4; Fritsch 3; Rose 3; McCord 8; Richmire 6; Page 2; Repp 12. Totals 14-5-38.
Three-point goals: Hilltop — Horton. Montpelier — Repp 3, Fritsch, Rose. Rebounds: Hilltop 14 (Le. Baker 3), Montpelier 15 (Bumb 4). Turnovers: Hilltop 7, Montpelier 12.
Hilltop 7 8 3 6 — 24
Montpelier 10 9 10 9 — 38
Fayette 39,
North Central 33
FAYETTE — Fayette opened the season with a 39-33 win over North Central in BBC action.
Fayette trailed by three heading into the final stanza.
Trista Fruchey led Fayette (1-0, 1-0 BBC) with 17 points. She tallied 13 of her points in the second half.
Madison Brown led North Central (0-1, 0-1 BBC) with 15 points.
North Central (33) - Brown 15; Balser 2; Hickman 2; Bonney 4; Fenicle 7; Hollstein 3. Totals 11-8-33.
Fayette (39) - Bentley 8; Gaona 7; Robinson 7; Fruchey 17. Totals 11-17-39.
Three point goals: North Central - Brown, Fenicle, Hollstein.
North Central 7 8 9 9 - 33
Fayette 8 2 11 18 - 39
Edon 30, Pettisville 11
EDON — The Bombers opened the season with a 30-11 win over visiting Pettisville to start BBC action.
No other stats were provided.
