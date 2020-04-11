Outside of a title twinbill in 1997 with Wauseon and Kalida claiming the Division II and IV state championships, respectively, the area hasn’t seen the highest of highs on the girls hardwood wince the 1989 Fairview girls basketball team brought home the D-III crown.
Just over three decades later, the memories, stories and thrills of the Apaches’ perfect 28-0 season and championship still remain with plenty around still to tell them.
In conversations with multiple players on the team and a look back into the Crescent-News archives, the story of the 1989 season still shines through today. Here is that story:
MOTIVATION
In the late fall of 1988, there were only two words to describe what Fairview had in mind for the season.
Unfinished business.
The Apaches had already established themselves as a premier program in the area entering coach Dan English’s sixth season in Sherwood. Fairview was 83-18 in those seasons and was fresh off back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons and consecutive outright GMC championships.
However, the Apaches had seen those consecutive 20-0 regular seasons end in the district tournament to Lima Bath in 1987 and to Ottawa-Glandorf in 1988.
With four seniors back, there was plenty of motivation to get the job done this time around.
“100 percent, that was motivation,” said Audra (Degryse) Ricica, one of the four seniors on the 1988-89 roster. “You never got over that. That drove us all summer long. We were so upset by what happened. Three of us started as freshmen and we ended up 20-4 (in 1985-86) and went to regionals.”
“I think the year before might have even been better,” added Martha Heisler-Parrish, a freshman on the squad that year. “Laurie Vollmer (1,000-point scorer that had graduated the prior season), those teams were probably as good, if not better.”
That fire and motivation propelled the Apaches through a blazing 20-0 regular season, capped by lopsided wins over Tinora (95-35) to clinch a third straight GMC crown and an 84-49 win over Bryan in the regular season finale to win the program’s 61st straight game.
“The 1989 season was one that started off with a lot of questions with the depth of our lineup,” remarked Annette Bergman, who had earned second team all-Ohio billing the season before. “I’ve always felt a little guilty about those players (in 1988) and on the 1987 team that weren’t able to enjoy the jubilation, excitement and experiences that the 1989 team did ... I know how hard they worked to achieve that status and we always just seemed to fall a little short.”
POSTSEASON
That set the Black-and-Gold up for a postseason run that, despite their top seed and No. 1 state ranking, didn’t include a first-round bye.
Instead, English decided for a sectional semifinal matchup against Montpelier at Wauseon High School and the Apaches didn’t disappoint, rolling past the Locos 83-27 with four players hitting double figures. Bergman scored her 1,000th career point, Sheila Retcher racked up 24 points and 16 rebounds and Fairview set itself up for a GMC rematch against Ayersville in the sectional finals.
Star power aside with players like Bergman (17.3 ppg, 7 apg, 81 3-pointers in 1988-89), Retcher (18.7 ppg, 13 rpg), Degryse (13.9 ppg, 8 rpg) and Lisa Taylor (9.7 ppg) proving their mettle nightly, the Apaches’ depth was what made them so dangerous.
“It was definitely a group effort, we all brought something different to the table and it was always the right combination,” said Sheila (Retcher) McGill, a 6-1 center that had set the school record with 46 points as a junior. “If the inside game wasn’t on, we could rely on the girls on the outside.”
That was made apparent in a matchup with the Pilots that saw Fairview held nearly 40 points below its season scoring average and had both McGill and Bergman in foul trouble, scoring just 11 points combined.
No worries, however, as Ricica netted four clutch free throws in the final minutes to secure the win and led the team with 14 points in a 40-34 victory that propelled Fairview on to the house of horrors that had been the Kalida District the past two seasons.
“Everybody thought the ‘88 team was probably the team to do it and it took a lot of hard work, let me tell you,” explained Jessie (Peter) Timbrook, a junior on the 1989 roster and the team’s top player off the bench. “(English) told us that we could do it but we knew we were going to have to get past Coldwater and O-G in districts and those were always tough games. We worked hard all year round, we did a lot of stuff in the summers. It wasn’t like he said we had to do it, we knew we had to do it.”
Recalled Heisler-Parrish with a laugh: “I remember in the semifinals against Ayersville, we played horrible and got in foul trouble. I told Sheila this when we had our reunion, I remember telling her I was so mad at her because I hated playing center and she was in foul trouble so I had to go in.”
Added Bergman: “At the beginning of the season teams were keying on me and Sheila. However, as Audra, Lisa, Martha, and Jesse started taking turns having big games, teams could no longer do that. The balance started to take a lot of pressure off of me, and I was actually able to play more freely as I knew I could rely on my teammates to help carry the load.”
First up was a clash with No. 4 Ottawa-Glandorf, the team that had broken Fairview’s hearts in 1988 and entered the game with a 20-1 record.
Again, Fairview saw its backs against the wall with a nine-point lead evaporated and clinging to a 63-61 lead with just 46 seconds left.
With as big a pressure situation as could be, Taylor stepped to the line, calmly drained two free throws with 12 seconds left and Fairview survived 65-61 to move on to the district finals. Bergman hit five treys and scored 23 while McGill (10 points, 11 boards), Taylor (10 points) and Ricica (nine points, 10 rebounds) all helped the cause.
That win set up a tussle with powerful Coldwater in the regional finals, a contest that the Apaches claimed with relative ease with the O-G monkey off their back. A 66-52 victory that featured a 16-point, 18-board outing from Retcher and 13 points and six boards from Peter was enough to propel Fairview back to regionals.
REGIONALS
With a district title in hand, Vandalia Butler High School was the next step on the Apaches’ journey, one that featured a matchup with Versailles in the regional semifinals.
Though Fairview went down 8-2 early, the Apaches roared back for a 38-24 halftime lead and led by as much as 18 with 2:55 left in the third quarter. Cold shooting, however, kept Versailles in things, cutting the lead to five with 1:33 left before Fairview prevailed with a 62-54 win, thanks to 23 points and 15 boards from Retcher.
That victory set the stage for one of the most memorable moments in Fairview sports history.
The Apaches’ regional title game opponent were the Blue Devils of Cincinnati Reading, led by eventual Ms. Basketball and Purdue and Xavier standout Carol Madsen, who averaged 24 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game that season from her point guard position.
“She’s the best player I’ve ever seen in six years of coaching,” said English of Madsen’s prowess at the time.
The 6-3 Madsen, matched up with a 5-3 Bergman on the perimeter, didn’t disappoint in the regional finals, hitting four 3-pointers alone in the first quarter.
Bergman, however, came out and matched Madsen shot-for-shot with four first-quarter trey as both sides came out in a heavyweight fight that left Fairview players laying on the locker room floor, exhausted at halftime.
We got to the Cincinnati Reading game and they had that really good point guard. That’s probably the hardest game we’ve ever played,” said Timbrook. “Yeah we won the state games, but that regional final we played so hard that at halftime, we were laying on the floor at halftime. (English) was saying “I just need two more quarters, you can do this.” That was a tough game. “
“This was one of my most cherished games of my high school career,” added Bergman. “We weren’t sure how we were going to defend (Madsen), so we did the next best thing, we just plain outscored them! I will never forget at half time of that game, we were all laying on the locker room floor exhausted already. It was only half time! But I remember the looks in my teammates’ eyes, and I knew we were NOT going to let this opportunity slip by us again.”
Said English in the 1989 Crescent-News game story: “I told the girls to give me 16 more minutes like the first half and we go to Columbus and I think they went up a couple of steps.”
Compounding things in the second half was foul trouble on Bergman, who played the entire fourth quarter with four fouls. Madsen’s hot start continued the whole game, as the Reading star rained down an astounding 12 triples in a 45-point night.
The Apaches held on, however, thanks to 25 points from Bergman, 16 from Degryse and an outstanding effort from Peter off the bench. Peter’s nine points and 10 rebounds were part of a 41-30 advantage on the boards as Fairview prevailed 79-67 to punch the program’s first-ever ticket to state, aided by a 6-of-6 showing at the charity stripe from Bergman in the fourth quarter.
STATE TOURNAMENT
Heading into the Division III state tournament at St. John Arena in Columbus, the Apaches earned even more hardware as Bergman earned a first-team all-Ohio nod by the Associated Press and Retcher an honorable mention nod.
But with a regional title in hand and the big lights of Columbus ahead, the job wasn’t done in the players’ eyes.
“We had set our mind on that goal and our plan the whole time was to win, not just get there,” said Ricica. “Literally two hours a day, we’d go out and do ball handling drills,we had a key to the school and we’d go in and shoot. Mentally we thought we were going to win. It never occurred to us that we weren’t going to win.”
Added McGill: “Coach was one that never took a bye for tournaments and we could’ve just gone to the sectional finals but we played it out. Our senior year, we could’ve lost in the very first game. We got our act together and went on and realized we were beatable.”
First up was Lisbon David Anderson, also making its first state tournament appearance.
Leading just 23-21 at halftime, the Apaches found their stride in the second half, holding Anderson to nine points in the third and four points in the fourth quarter to roll to a 57-34 victory. An adjustment in the Apaches’ 1-3-1 defense in the second half forced shots from Anderson’s Nikki Wonner, who was 0-for-15 from the field, using the 5-10 Heisler-Parrish’s length on the wing to help the cause with McGill inside.
Though Bergman netted just 11 points, Timbrook came through with a career game of 15 points and 11 boards while Ricica added a team-best 16 points and McGill garnered 12 rebounds.
“She thinks any rebound is hers and she’s been the spark for us this whole tournament,” lauded English to C-N reporter Tim Sinn of Peter’s efforts after the game.
“We had eight on the varsity team and he could put any of us at a given time and people were going to produce,” said McGill. “Obviously, Annette was our 3-point shooter but we didn’t depend on that back then like some teams do today. Having Jessie come in off the bench she was always a spark, whether it was for rebounds or a quick bucket.”
STATE FINAL
Finally, the biggest stage was here for the Apaches with only Chillicothe Unioto standing in their way for a state championship.
A matchup against the Shermans, who did have an first team all-Ohioan in senior Lori McClellan but no players taller than 5-9, seemed to be destined for success with a 17-7 lead after one quarter.
The lead went to as much as 20-9 on a Bergman trey in the third quarter but the Shermans again had plenty of firepower, rallying back with a 12-2 run to cut the lead to 24-23 before Bergman hit a wide-open trey with three seconds left to send the Apaches to the locker room up 27-23.
When Fairview tried to pull away, Unioto again appeared to have all the answers, as three points from Ricica and three straight buckets from Bergman to end the period still only left the Apaches up 42-38 through three quarters, thanks to nine points in the third from McClellan.
Retcher continued to put in work, with buckets putting Fairview up six early in the fourth and later up nine following a timeout from Unioto. Down 51-42 with less than four minutes to go, the Shermans had their last stand as sharpshooter Natalie Hill hit four fourth and fifth treys of the game to turn a nine-point hole to a 51-48 deficit.
Following a McClellan layup, the Unioto star brought the team all the way back with a pair of free throws to go up 52-51 with 2:36 left and again up 54-53 after a Heisler-Parrish layup.
Taylor answered at the other end to give Fairview back the lead at 55-54 with 90 seconds to go.
Following a Unioto miss and a Fairview turnover, a pair of free throws with less than 10 seconds to go left Fairview with the length of the court to go and a 56-55 deficit.
Bergman raced the length of the court, drove into the lane and dished to Taylor. Taylor put up a shot right before the buzzer but was fouled before the shot. In the deafening noise, some Unioto players thought they’d won with zeroes on the clock while Fairview players celebrated, having seen the foul called.
“That game was very back and forth,” recalled Ricica. “Their point guard was unconscious that game and kept hitting threes from far out. We couldn’t stop her. Girls hit some big shots and then being down at the end, Lisa came up with that huge play.
“When we’d shoot free throws, we’d have situations. She was my shooting partner and we’d say stuff like “we’re down by two.” Lisa had been in that situation before at last in practice. I was glad it was her and not me.”
“There’s just so many things that play into a season,” said McGill, who finished with 16 points. “Obviously Lisa’s shining moment is what stands.”
Timbrook had an especially unique perspective on the final play.
“I had a really good game (in the semifinals), but in the state final I fouled out,” said Timbrook. “I had a bad game. I remember being so disappointed in myself and I remember coach English saying to me ‘You got us here.’ Somebody else stepped up and that’s how we got along.
“When I fouled out, she was the one that went in for me. If I’d have had to make those free throws, it probably wouldn’t have been the same ending. It was such a nailbiter, oh my gosh.”
“What Lisa did in the final moments of her high school basketball career by sinking those two free throws with no time left on the clock ... was remarkable,” added Bergman, who earned all-tourney honors with a 26-point day against Unioto. “The story could not have been written any better. But this is what this team was all about. Our role players always (and I consider us all ‘role players’) did their jobs, and that allowed our team to be the best in the state in 1989. Without Jessie, there would not have been a state final game for us. Without Lisa, there would be no state championship for us.”
COACH ENGLISH
The common theme throughout all the interviews and the looks through the archive at stories during the 1989 tourney run was an utter respect for the coaching the Apaches received from Dan English.
English passed away in 2012 at the age of 64 following a battle with cancer but the borderline awe is still apparent.
“First and foremost, none of this ever happens without Coach English,” said Bergman. “It all started when we were in fifth grade, when he started the Mini-Apache program for the first time. I remember his attention to detail and his pursuit of perfection. I remember him pushing us to our limits every day. I remember feeling like every member of that team would have gone to war with him or run through a brick wall for him.
“There are a lot of memories that we have of him taking us on scouting trips, recruiting trips to colleges, and dinners with the team. As hard as he was on us on the court, he was just as supportive of us off the court.”
Added Ricica, who spoke with Timbrook at English’s funeral: “He worked us very hard for sure and his expectations were sky high but he did that for a reason. He did so much off the court. We were there to work but as soon as that practice was over he was a fun guy. He was a great teacher, a great guy.”
“Someone asked me after I had graduated, would you ever play for him again and I said absolutely and I’d say that to this day,” explained McGill. “If he’s not yelling at me, he’s not watching me, he doesn’t care. I never took it as mean or abusive, I never had that mindset. He sent out videotape to colleges and recruiters and letters and worked so much behind the scenes. He was a father figure to us.”
Said Heisler-Parrish: “Playing for coach English, you knew that you were going to win and that was always the goal. We practiced as hard as we played. He was the biggest stickler for fundamentals and through all the coaches we’ve had, I’ve never had a coach like that.”
English guided the program to three more state tournament trips in 1991, 1993 and 1995 before stepping down at Fairview after the 1995-96 season. With three seasons at Evergreen, English retired in 2003 with a career record of 315-61.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
With the season complete, the 1988-89 Fairview Apaches were far from done in their careers.
Bergman went on to play for Division II Slippery Rock for four years and started all but four games in her time collegiately, finishing third all-time in 3-pointers made and career assists. Bergman also earned a USA Development Coach of the Year award for team handball. Currently residing in San Antonio, Bergman has officiated softball and basketball at the high school level while also umpiring all levels of NCAA softball, including four national championships in Division II and III.
Sheila (Retcher) McGill followed her Apache stardom with a stellar career at Defiance College under Cindy Elliott, finishing eighth all-time in scoring with 1,325 points and second all time with 187 blocks. Her Hall of Fame career was capped with a senior season that saw the Jackets reach the NCAA Division III Tournament’s Elite Eight in 1993-94, falling to eventual national champion Capital. McGill also served as an assistant at DC under Tom Palombo before helping run the Bryan youth basketball program, where she currently resides.
Taylor went on to compete at Adrian College while Ricica competed for a season in basketball and softball at Defiance College before pursuing a degree in nursing and is still a member of the Fairview community.
Timbrook is also a member of the Apache community, currently serving as the middle school secretary at Fairview Middle School. Heisler-Parrish transferred to Bryan and then eventually played at Division II Queens College in Charlotte, N.C. before currently serving as an detective in the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in South Carolina, investigating homicides and violent crimes.
Along with team members Jennifer Thomas and Kim Cromwell, the memories the ‘89 Apaches share will never go away, as the group reunited for a 30th anniversary of the season last year and keep in close contact.
“Because (English) was so hard on us in practice, I think that bonded us even closer together,” said Ricica. “We’re all very close, even if we don’t see each other. When we get back together, it’s just like high school. You can just pick right up where you left off.”
Said McGill: “That four years with that program and that coach and those girls, it was the best experience a girl could even ask for.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.