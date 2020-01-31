AYERSVILLE — Basketball is a game of adjustments and good teams can do it on the fly.
That was certainly true on Thursday as Fairview turned a close game in the first quarter into a pull-away victory in the second half over GMC rival Ayersville, 68-54.
The Pilots (5-13, 3-2 GMC) hung tough with the Apaches (14-5, 4-1 GMC) through one with Fairview leading by one 13-12.
But in the second, the Apaches broke the Ayersville zone defense thanks to a strong effort by junior Kiersten Cline who tallied nine points in the quarter and led her team to a 35-25 halftime lead.
“We were probably overplaying in the first quarter, trying to put a lot of pressure on them but we were getting burnt,” explained Fairview coach Russ Zeedyk. “We gave up too many layups and fast breaks and the girls weren’t sprinting back. We wanted to pressure but it was hurting us more.”
In the third, Cline went on a tear again scoring eight points in a little more than five minutes leading to the Apaches building a 16 point lead heading into the fourth at 57-41.
But the Pilots did not quit and in fact trimmed the lead to 10 at the 4:05 mark, 59-49, after a Maci Froelich three-pointer. Just two minutes later, however, with 2:35 left, the Apaches jumped back to a 12 point lead, 63-51. During that stretch, Allison Rhodes went one of two from the charity stripe while Riley Mealer hit a jumper and a free-throw for Fairview.
Froelich hit another basket at 2:20 but the Apaches pulled away making three of four from the foul line down the stretch and sealed the victory at 68-54.
Cline finished with 21 points including hitting 6-of-8 from the charity stripe.
“Kiersten (Cline) is obviously a great player for us and most nights she comes through for us,” added Zeedyk. “She really stepped up tonight, had some big shots and got to the basket. The zone kept her from penetrating but in the second quarter she got through and started making baskets and getting fouled.”
In fact, a lot of Apaches went to the foul line making 21-of-35 on the night while Ayersville made 12-of-23 trips.
Mealer finished with 13 points while Carrie Zeedyk chipped in with 11, four assists and four steals.
“I think Riley Mealer and Kendall Baker off the bench hit some big shots,” explained Zeedyk. “We have a lot of girls that come off the bench and do a nice job. Michelle Marshall did a good job tonight, overall the upperclassman really stepped up and that’s what you expect them to do.”
Baker contributed with eight for the Apaches while Marshall hit a timely three-pointer and went 2-of-2 from the line for five on the night. Olivia Ricica led the rebound battle with seven while Cline grabbed five.
Kryshel Dales and Taylor Addington each finished with 15 points on senior night while Kacee Okuley scored 10 for the Pilots.
The Pilots now head out on the road for the final four games of the regular season facing Stryker on Saturday, rival Wayne Trace on Thursday and then Continental and Holgate to close out the season.
Fairview battles Hicksville at home on Thursday and then travels to Montpelier and Tinora to close the campaign.
FAIRVIEW (68) — Zeedyk 11; Singer 1; King 0; Baker 8; Mavis 0; Smith 2; Rhodes 5; Cline 21; Marshall 5; O. Ricica 2; Mealer 13; P. Ricica 0. Totals 20-21-68.
AYERSVILLE (54) — Sheets 0; Dishop 2; Addington 15; Martin 3; Froelich 9; Limbaugh 0; Retcher 0; Dales 15; Okuley 10. Totals 19-12-54.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Baker 2, Mealer 2, Zeedyk, Cline, Marshall. Ayersville — Dales 3, Froelich. Turnovers: Fairview 14, Ayersville 25.
Fairview 13 22 22 11 — 68
Ayersville 12 13 16 13 — 54
Reserves: Fairview, 27-8.
