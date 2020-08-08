BRYAN — Wayne Trace’s Kenadie Daeger set a new school record with a medalist round of 75 on Friday at the Montpelier Invitational at Suburban Golf Course, helping the Raiders to the tournament title.
The Raiders finished 10 shots clear of second-place Fairview in the meet, with Wauseon, Evergreen and Defiance rounding out the top five.
Emily Singer and Lorelle Hetrick each shot 86 to lead Fairview while Lexie McQuillin of Wauseon shot 80 on the day.
Defiance’s Mallory Weaver had a round of 86 to pace Defiance, good for fourth in the individual standings. Aubrey Bujalski and Kennedy Zeller joined Weaver with rounds of 102 and 105, all three career bests.
Montpelier Invitational
At Suburban
Wayne Trace (364) — Kenadie Daeger 75, Emma Crosby 95, Alena Denny 95, Chloe Parker 99; Fairview (374) — Emily Singer 86, Lorelle Hetrick 86, Andrea Macsay 97, Eva Wermer 105; Wauseon (375) — Lexe McQuillin 80, Calaway Gerken 95, Halle Franke 97, Jordan King 103; Evergreen (390) — Lila Johnson 93, Allie Herr 96, Chloe Cigna 100, Josie Beatty 101; Defiance (405) — Mallory Weaver 86, Aubrey Bujalski 102, Kennedy Zeller 105, Madison Daniels 112; Hicksville (409) - Kenzie Schroeder 79, MaKeegan Bailey 105, Morgan Fogle 111, Julia Garza 114; Archbold (415) - Brayton Huffman 90, Carly Grime 96, Lucia Rodriguez 99, Leslie Garcia 130; Montpelier (420) - Addi Thompson 89, Kinsey Word 94, Emily Fritsch 109, Mandy Taylor 128; Edgerton (425) - Brianna Walkup 93, Breanna Reliford 100, Gretta Brown 113, Charolett Blalock 119; Hilltop (no team score) - Jamie Chester 88, Avrie Reed 90, Ella Calvin 95.
Thursday
At Celina Lynx
Lima Shawnee (205) — Madilyn Paphanchith 42, Haylee Wurm 46, Addie Hilden 56, Kaylie Cotrell 75; Celina (219) — Kendra Marsee 46, Grace Romer 49, Ashlyn Huber 52, Maddie Fleck 58; Defiance (235) — Mallory Weaver 52, Kennedy Zeller 57, Aubrey Bujalski 59, Emily Wahl 67.
Thursday
At St. Mike’s
Fairview (189) - Lorelle Hetrick 43, Andrea Macsay 46, Emily Singer 47, Eva Wermer 53; Edgerton (234) - Briana Walkup 53, Gretta Brown 58, Breanna Reliford 59, Maddison Brown 64; Delta (344) - Lola Stickley 77, Gabby Ford 84, Elizabeth Huffman 87, Tori Hockenberry 95.
