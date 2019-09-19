PAYNE - Led by a 40 from Kennedy Daeger, the hosts from Wayne Trace captured first place at the Wayne Trace girls golf meet at Pleasant Valley.

Claire Sinn added a 44 as the Raiders beat Celina 179-186 for the top spot.

Defiance finished fifth at the event. The Bulldogs were led by Aubrey Bujalski, who carded a 54.

At Pleasant Valley

Wayne Trace (179) – Kennedy Daeger 40, Claire Sinn 44, Chloe Parker 47, Addie Etzler 48, Marta Lopez 54, Emma Crosby 54. Celina (186) – Madelyn Sudhoff 43, Emma Sweeney 46, Aisha Saleem 47, Kendra Marsee 50, Grace Romer 54, Ashton Huber 62. Delphos Jefferson (206) – Anna Fitch 48, Kaylee Buzard 52, Sydnie McGue 53, Emma Mueller 53, Riley Smith 56, Alivia Carpenter 63. Lincolnview (214) – Shiann Kraft 48, Winter Boroff 48, Adalee Purk 53, Aryonna Hoghe 65, Dylann Carey 69. Defiance (235) – Aubrey Bujalski 54, Mallory Weaver 56, Kennedy Zeller 61, Maddie Buck 64, Madison Daniels 64, Maci Kuhn 77.

