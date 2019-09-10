Wayne Trace’s Kenadie Daeger fired a blistering 38 to lead the Raiders as they won over Antwerp 181-199 with Tinora not fielding a full team in girls golf Monday.

At Pond-A-River

Wayne Trace (181) - Kenadie Daeger 38, Claire Sinn 45, Addie Etzler 46, Ally Denny 52. Antwerp (199) - Kendyl Miller 46, McCartney Lucas 46, Carlie Haines 50, Kadi Donat 57, Melanie Mills 57. Tinora (NTS) - Emma Luthi 54, Rylee Joost 56, Zoe Gomez 69.

At Pike Run

Ottoville (236) - Allie Hunigford 45, Hannah Hoehn 51, Brooke Kortokrax 66, Laura Kimmet 74. Patrick Henry (NTS) - Sydney Rohrs 52, Brandi Arnold 65, Chloe Ballow 69.

