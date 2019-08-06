VAN WERT - Wayne Trace started the 2019 girls golf season by winning the Lincolnview Invitational Monday at Hickory Sticks.

Led by a 78 from Kenadie Daeger, the Raiders outdistanced Ft. Recovery by 24 strokes (403-427) to win the title.

Led by a 96 from Carlie Hanes, Antwerp placed fifth. Defiance was sixth, with Mallory Weaver carding a 117 to lead the Bulldogs. Fairview followed with a 488. Emily Singer led the Apaches with a 109.

At Delphos Country Club, Delphos Jefferson opened the season with a win over Ottoville and Delphos St. John's.

Ally Hongiford led the Big Green with a 45, which earned her medalist honors.

At Hickory Sticks

Wayne Trace (403) - Kenadie Daeger 78, Claire Sinn 96, Emma Crosby 112, Riley Daeger 117. Ft. Recovery (427), Celina (430), Lincolnview (431) - Shiann Kraft 91, Winter Boroff 98, Aryonna Hoghe 109, Adalee Purk 133. Antwerp (442) - Carlie Hanes 96, Kendyl Miller 109, M'Cartney Lucas 109, Kadi Donat 128. Defiance (488) - Mallory Weaver 117, Kennedy Zeller 121, Maddie Bock 125, Madison Daniels 125. Fairview (488) - Emily Singer 109, Eva Wermer 110, Lorelle Hetrick 112, Kelly Andrist 157.

At Delphos Country Club

Delphos Jefferson (221) - Anna Fitch 52, Sydnie McGue 53, Riley Smith 57, Kaylee Buzzard 61. Ottoville (238) - Ally Hongiford 45, Hanna Hoehn 52, Brooke Kortokrax 61, Laura Kimmet 80. Delphos St. John's (245) - Cassidy Werts 57, Paige Gaynier 61, Cassidy Beining 64, Lydia Werts 70.

