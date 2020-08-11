VAN WERT — Wayne Trace’s Kenadie Daeger continued a torrid start to the season, ripping off a round of 69 to lead Wayne Trace to the team title in the Lincolnview Lancer Invitational on Monday at Willow Bend Country Club.
The Raiders finished 10 shots clear of runner-up Fort Recovery while Fairview was third, paced by rounds of 91 and 92 from Lorelle Hetrick and Emily Singer, respectively.
Defiance’s Mallory Weaver was fourth overall in individual scoring, shooting a 92 at Willow Bend to pace the Bulldogs, who were sixth in the team standings. Breanna Fulk shot 115 to pace Antwerp, which competed with three golfers on the day.
Lincolnview Lancer Invitational
At Willow Bend
Wayne Trace (367) — Kenadie Daeger 69, Chloe Parker 97, Riley Daeger 98, Alena Denny 103; Fort Recovery (377); Fairview (396) — Lorelle Hetrick 91, Emily Singer 92, Andrea Macsay 105, Eva Wermer 108; Lincolnview (424); Celina (427); Defiance (435) — Mallory Weaver 92, Aubrey Bujalski 103, Kennedy Zeller 110, Madison Daniels 130; Antwerp (no team score) — Breanna Fulk 115, Melanie Mills 144, Isabelle Litzenberg 152.
Editor’s note: As of press time Friday evening, the results that had been submitted for the Montpelier Girls Golf Invitational only had the top five teams, omitting a group of local teams that competed. Below are the results from the tournament in their entirety.
Montpelier Invitational
At Suburban
Wayne Trace (364) — Kenadie Daeger 75, Emma Crosby 95, Alena Denny 95, Chloe Parker 99; Fairview (374) — Emily Singer 86, Lorelle Hetrick 86, Andrea Macsay 97, Eva Wermer 105; Wauseon (375) — Lexe McQuillin 80, Calaway Gerken 95, Halle Franke 97, Jordan King 103; Evergreen (390) — Lila Johnson 93, Allie Herr 96, Chloe Cigna 100, Josie Beatty 101; Defiance (405) — Mallory Weaver 86, Aubrey Bujalski 102, Kennedy Zeller 105, Madison Daniels 112; Hicksville (409) — Kenzie Schroeder 79, MaKeegan Bailey 105, Morgan Fogle 111, Julia Garza 114; Archbold (415) — Brayton Huffman 90, Carly Grime 96, Lucia Rodriguez 99, Leslie Garcia 130; Montpelier (420) — Addi Thompson 89, Kinsey Word 94, Emily Fritsch 109, Mandy Taylor 128; Edgerton (425) — Brianna Walkup 93, Breanna Reliford 100, Gretta Brown 113, Charolett Blalock 119; Hilltop (no team score) — Jamie Chester 88, Avrie Reed 90, Ella Calvin 95.
