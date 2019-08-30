Claire Sinn shot a 43 and teammate Kenadie Daeger was a shot behind with a 44 as Wayne Trace downed both Fairview and Edgerton in a Green Meadows Conference girls golf tri-meet.
The Raiders fired a team score of 190, while the Apaches was second with a 224 and Edgerton shot a 239.
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (190) — Claire Sinn 43, Kenadie Daeger 44, Addie Etzler 50, Emma Crosby 53. Fairview (224) — Emily Singer 51, Lorelle Hetrick 53, Eva Wermer 54, Andrea Macsay 64. Edgerton (239) — Briana Walkup 56, Ashlyn Sleesman 59, Bre Reliford 62, Greta Brown 62.
At Ironwood
Wauseon (199) — Lexe McQuillen 41, Calaway Gerken 48, Halle Frank 55, Jordan King 55. Archbold (211) — Shylo Richradson 47, Brayton Huffman 49, Josee Grime 55, Ema Heckel 60. Montpelier (242) — Sara Higbie 49, Addie Thompson 55, Hailey Rose 60, Jasten Edinger 78.
At Pike Run
North Baltimore (218). Patrick Henry (242) — Sydney Rohrs 55, Sarah Millikan 58, Brandi Arnold 58, Chloe Ballow 71.
