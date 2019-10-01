FINDLAY — Wayne Trace missed a shot at state golf by four strokes at the Division II girls golf district held Monday at Sycamore Springs in Findlay.
The Raiders earned a little redemption as top golfer Kenadie Daeger carded a round of 84 to advance to state as an individual.
Wauseon finished 11th as a team. Lexe McQuillin led the Indians with an 89.
Fairview was 14th as a team. Emily Singer and Lorelle Hetrick shot matching 105s for the Apaches.
Kalida’s Grace Miller won in a playoff after carding an 85 to advance to state.
Playing as an individual, Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroeder finished in a tie for 31st place with a 95. Evergreen’s Mady Peluso carded a 100.
The Division II state golf championship will be held Oct. 11-12 at The Ohio State University Gray course.
Division II Girls Districts
At Sycamore Springs
Team Scores
Lima CC (334). Huron (367). St. Henry (371). Shelby (379). Wayne Trace (383) - Kenadie Daeger 84, Claire Sinn 91, Chloe Parker 101, Marta Lopez 107, Addie Etzler 113. Edison (384). Otsego (385). Gibsonburg (386). Bellevue (387). Maragetta (395). Wauseon (406) - Lexe McQuillin 89, Calaway Gerken 99, Halle Frank 107, Jordan King 111, Ellie Oyer 126. Coldwater (411). Sandusky Perkins (414). Fairview (441) - Emily Singer 105, Lorelle Hetrick 105, Eva Wermer 114, Andrea Macsay 117, Kayla Andrist 158. Van Buren (496).
Individuals
Grace Miller (Kalida) 85, Kayla Nartker (Kalida) 93, Kenzie Schroeder (Hicksville) 95, Mady Peluso (Evergreen) 100.
State Qualifiers
Kenadie Daeger (Wayne Trace), Grace Miller (Kalida).
