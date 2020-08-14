Wauseon prevailed on a fifth-golfer tiebreaker with Fairview to claim the team crown at the Defiance Girls Golf Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Thursday.
Lexe McQuillin's round of 84 topped the scorecard for Wauseon while a 112 from Ellie Oyer as the fifth golfer for the Indians just beat out Fairview's Jamie Reineck, who shot 139.
Emily Singer paced the Apaches with an 88 while Wayne Trace's Kenadie Daeger led the third-place Raiders with a co-medalist round of 82. Daeger tied with Anthony Wayne sophomore Lilly Black for medalist honors.
Hicksville's Kenzie Schroeder shot 84 to lead the Aces while Mallory Weaver led 10th-place Defiance with a 98. Edgerton and Tinora were 11th and 12th, led by Briana Walkup (108) and Emma Luthi (112), respectively.
Ayersville freshman Autumn Osborne competed as an individual, shooting 113 on the day.
Defiance Girls Golf Invitational
At Eagle Rock
Wauseon (384) - Lexe McQuillin 84, Halle Frank 92, Calaway Gerken 102, Jordan King 106, Ellie Oyer 112; Fairview (384) - Emily Singer 88, Lorelle Hetrick 92, Eva Wermer 94, Andrea Macsay 110, Jamie Reineck 139; Wayne Trace (391) - Kenadie Daeger 92, Chloe Parker 93, Riley Daeger 101, Alena Denny 115; Anthony Wayne (392); Sylvania Southview (423); Lima Shawnee (429); Celina (436); Rossford (441); Hicksville (450) - Kenzie Schroeder 84, Julia Garza 118, Morgan Fogle 122, Leah Seitz 126; Defiance (452) - Mallory Weaver 98, Aubrey Bujalski 109, Kennedy Zeller 119, Emily Wahl 126; Edgerton (463) - Briana Walkup 108, Ashlyn Sleesman 112, Breana Reliford 118, Charlotte Blalock 125, Madison Brown 125; Tinora (494) - Emma Luthi 112, Rylee Joost 119, Zoe Gomez 128, Felicity Barker 135; Ayersville (no team score) - Autumn Osborne 113.
At Pike Run
Elmwood (210); North Baltimore (238); Patrick Henry (257) - Sydney Rohrs 50, Brandi Arnold 61, Makayla Updike 73, Alyssa Gebers 73.
