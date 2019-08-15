Led by medalist Lexe McQuillan, who carded a 74, Wauseon won by 17 strokes over Otsego at the Defiance Elks girls golf meet at Eagle Rock on Wednesday.

McQuillan was four shots better than Napoleon’s Riley Kleck, who carded a 78.

Defiance finished in eighth place in the event. The Bulldogs were led by Mallory Weaver’s 99.

At Eagle Rock

Wauseon (372) — Lexe McQuillan 74, Halle Frank 93, Calaway Gerken 100, Jordan King 105; Otsego (389); Lincolnview (403); Whitmer (404); Findlay A (407); Findlay B (410); Rossford (416); Defiance (436) — Mallory Weaver 99, Kennedy Zeller 108, Aubrey Bujalski 110, Maddie Bock 119.

