WAUSEON — Led by Lexe McQuillin’s medalist round of 48, Wauseon downed Tinora in girls golf action at Ironwood on Monday.

Halle Frank added a round of 50 for the Indians while Emma Luthi led Tinora with a 63.

At Ironwood

Wauseon (201) — Lexe McQuillin 48, Halle Frank 50, Calaway Gerken 51, Jordan King 52; Tinora (NTS) — Emma Luthi 63, Rylee Joost 66, Savannah Welling 80.

At Willow Bend

Lincolnview (233) — Shiann Kraft 53, Winter Boroff 55, Aryonna Hoghue 58, Adalee Purk 67; Antwerp (243) — Carlie Hanes 53, McCartney Lucas 60, Kadi Donat 62, Kendyl Miller 68; Crestview (302) — Bri Hahn 73, Audrey Lichtensteiger 75, Kayla Leppard 76, Faye Morgan 78.

Friday

At Ironwood

Archbold (212) — Josee Grime 50, Carley Grime 52, Brayton Huffman 54, Shylo Richardson 56; Patrick Henry (267) — Sydney Rohrs 54, Sarah Milikan 59, Brandi Arnold 62, Chloe Ballow 92.

