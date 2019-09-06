WAUSEON — Led by a medalist round of 38 from junior Lexe McQuillin, Wauseon rolled to a tri-match victory over Defiance and Archbold in girls golf action at Ironwood on Thursday.

Halle Frank added a 47 for the Indians while Shylo Richardson's 52 paced the Bluestreaks and Mallory Weaver shot 54 to top the Defiance scorecard.

At Ironwood

Wauseon (191) - Lexe McQuillin 38, Halle Frank 47, Calaway Gerken 48, Jordan King 58; Archbold (223) - Shylo Richardson 52, Josee Grime 55, Brayton Huffman 57, Carly Grime 59; Defiance (226) - Mallory Weaver 54, Maddie Bock 55, Aubrey Bujalski 58, Kennedy Zeller 59.

At Pond-A-River

Wayne Trace (186) - Claire Sinn 40, Kennedy Daeger 43, Addie Etzler 50, Emma Crosby 55. Edgerton (227) - Brianna Walkup 45, Gretta Brown 59, Maddie Brown 59, Charlotte Blalock 64. Hicksville (228) - Kenzie Schroeder 46, Morgan Fogle 53, Leah Seitz 58, MaKeegan Bailey 71. Tinora (276) - Emma Luthi 58, Savannah Welling 69, Rylee Joost 70, Zoe Gomez 79. 

At Suburban

Montpelier (226) - Sarah Higbie 45, Addie Thompson 47, Halie Rose 66, Emily Fritsch 68; Patrick Henry (NTS) - Sydney Rohrs 51, Sarah Millikan 57, Brandi Arnold 61.

