WAUSEON — Led by a medalist round of 38 from junior Lexe McQuillin, Wauseon rolled to a tri-match victory over Defiance and Archbold in girls golf action at Ironwood on Thursday.
Halle Frank added a 47 for the Indians while Shylo Richardson's 52 paced the Bluestreaks and Mallory Weaver shot 54 to top the Defiance scorecard.
At Ironwood
Wauseon (191) - Lexe McQuillin 38, Halle Frank 47, Calaway Gerken 48, Jordan King 58; Archbold (223) - Shylo Richardson 52, Josee Grime 55, Brayton Huffman 57, Carly Grime 59; Defiance (226) - Mallory Weaver 54, Maddie Bock 55, Aubrey Bujalski 58, Kennedy Zeller 59.
At Pond-A-River
Wayne Trace (186) - Claire Sinn 40, Kennedy Daeger 43, Addie Etzler 50, Emma Crosby 55. Edgerton (227) - Brianna Walkup 45, Gretta Brown 59, Maddie Brown 59, Charlotte Blalock 64. Hicksville (228) - Kenzie Schroeder 46, Morgan Fogle 53, Leah Seitz 58, MaKeegan Bailey 71. Tinora (276) - Emma Luthi 58, Savannah Welling 69, Rylee Joost 70, Zoe Gomez 79.
At Suburban
Montpelier (226) - Sarah Higbie 45, Addie Thompson 47, Halie Rose 66, Emily Fritsch 68; Patrick Henry (NTS) - Sydney Rohrs 51, Sarah Millikan 57, Brandi Arnold 61.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.