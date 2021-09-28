LIMA — Defiance girls golf fell 187-200 in their final regular season match of the season against Lima Shawnee. 

The Bulldogs were led by their top two scores in Mallory Weaver with a 45 and Emily Wahl with a 47. 

Shawnee had three players shoot under 50 on the day with Madilyn Paphanchith winning medalist honors with a 40 followed by Kaylee Wurm shooting a 44 and Addie Hilden with a 49. 

Defiance will now look ahead to the state tournament where they will compete in sectionals next Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Heatherdowns in Toledo.

At Oaks Golf Club

Shawnee (187) - Madilyn Paphanchith 40, Kaylee Wurm 44, Addie Hilden 49, Kaley Cotrell 54. Defiance (200) - Mallory Weaver 45, Emily Wahl 47, Ayvah Cullen 50 Kennedy Zeller 58.

