PAYNE — Wayne Trace followed up its win in the Lincolnview Lancer Invitational Monday with a dual match victory over Hicksville in girls golf action at Pleasant Valley on Tuesday.
Kenadie Daeger tallied a medalist round of 41 for the Raiders while Kristin Wannemacher and Ally Denny each shot 60.
Kenzie Schroeder’s round of 51 was tops for Hicksville.
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (222) — Kenadie Daeger 41, Kristin Wannemacher 60, Ally Denny 60, Riley Daeger 61; Hicksville (250) — Kenzie Schroeder 51, Serenity Keesbury 57, Morgan Fogle 70, Lea Seitz 72.
VAN WERT — Wayne Trace started the 2019 girls golf season by winning the Lincolnview Invitational Monday at Hickory Sticks.
Led by a 78 from Kenadie Daeger, the Raiders outdistanced Ft. Recovery by 24 strokes (403-427) to win the title.
Led by a 96 from Carlie Hanes, Antwerp placed fifth. Defiance was sixth, with Mallory Weaver carding a 117 to lead the Bulldogs. Fairview followed with a 488. Emily Singer led the Apaches with a 109.
At Delphos Country Club, Delphos Jefferson opened the season with a win over Ottoville and Delphos St. John’s.
Ally Honigford led the Lady Green with a 45, which earned her medalist honors.
At Hickory Sticks
Wayne Trace (403) — Kenadie Daeger 78, Claire Sinn 96, Emma Crosby 112, Riley Daeger 117. Ft. Recovery (427), Celina (430), Lincolnview (431) - Shiann Kraft 91, Winter Boroff 98, Aryonna Hoghe 109, Adalee Purk 133. Antwerp (442) - Carlie Hanes 96, Kendyl Miller 109, M’Cartney Lucas 109, Kadi Donat 128. Defiance (488) — Mallory Weaver 117, Kennedy Zeller 121, Maddie Bock 125, Madison Daniels 125. Fairview (488) - Emily Singer 109, Eva Wermer 110, Lorelle Hetrick 112, Kelly Andrist 157.
At Delphos Country Club
Delphos Jefferson (221) - Anna Fitch 52, Sydnie McGue 53, Riley Smith 57, Kaylee Buzzard 61. Ottoville (238) — Ally Hongiford 45, Hanna Hoehn 52, Brooke Kortokrax 61, Laura Kimmet 80. Delphos St. John’s (245) — Cassidy Werts 57, Paige Gaynier 61, Cassidy Beining 64, Lydia Werts 70.
