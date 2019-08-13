The Wayne Trace girls golf team took down Fairview, Patrick Henry and host Tinora in a quad match at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Monday.

Led by medalist Claire Sinn’s round of 47, Wayne Trace finished 19 shots ahead of runner-up Fairview. Lorelle Hetrick shot 55 to pace the Apaches while Sydney Rohrs recorded a 55 to lead PH. Emma Luthi’s 63 led the charge for Tinora.

At Eagle Rock

Wayne Trace (223) — Claire Sinn 47, Chloe Parker 58, Ali Denny 58, Emma Crosby 60, Riley Daeger 60; Fairview (242) — Lorelle Hetrick 55, Eva Wermer 57, Emily Singer 58, Andrea Macsay 72; Tinora (272) — Emma Luthi 63, Felicity Barker 66, Savannah Welling 71, Rylee Joost 72; Patrick Henry (NTS) — Sydney Rohrs 50, Brandi Arnold 61, Chloe Ballow 87.

At Ironwood

Otsego (198) — Olivia Jackson 47, Hope London 47, Maggie Lehsten 49, Evelyn Hartman 55; Wauseon (203) - Lexe McQuillen 43, Calaway Gerken 49, Halle Frank 54, Ellie Oyer 57.

At Ironwood

Archbold (226) — Ema Heckel 52, Brayton Huffman 55, Shylo Richardson 59, Josee Grime 60, Tatum Day 60; Hilltop (NTS) — Jamie Chester 45, Aurie Reed 50, Ella Calvin 51.

